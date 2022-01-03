Dubai: More than 26,344 Bahrainis have landed jobs in 2021 as part of the government efforts and plans to create opportunities for the citizens, Bahraini media reported.
According to the government plans, Bahrain targets to employee 20,000 Bahrainis and train 10,000 citizens annually until 2024.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Development said it supported the rehabilitation and training of 12,841 job seekers in the private sector until last month. The ministry said it also signed 15 memoranda of understanding for virtual training and guidance programmes free of charge.
The ministry also announced that there are 93 licensed private training centres and institutes in the Kingdom, of which 14 are professional and technical centres and 79 are administrative and commercial centres and institutes. The ministry also licensed four training institutions and 651 training programmes, amounting to (100) local attendance programmes.
According to the latest statistics, there were 28,000 job seekers eligible for unemployment benefits until September 2021. These benefits, the ministry said, are provided online, and job seekers, who got dismissed from work for reasons beyond their control, can update their data via the website.