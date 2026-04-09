How Dubai is using endowments to build a sustainable education future

Growth in assets boosts scholarships, expands support for low-income students
Dubai: The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has reported a significant rise in its educational endowment portfolio, with total assets reaching Dh718 million this year, a 52 percent increase from the previous year.
The growth has reflected the emirate’s continued focus on sustainable philanthropy and widening access to education, particularly for students from low-income families.
The foundation has noted that the assets are spread across 52 endowments, with the bulk tied to real estate.
A total of 24 property-based endowments, including buildings, villas, and retail units, account for Dh663 million of the portfolio.
Additionally, 28 financial endowments, including bonds and shares, contribute Dh55 million.
Returns generated from these endowments have been channelled into education support programmes in collaboration with 45 institutions.
Last year, around 3,100 students enrolled in public schools and universities in the UAE and abroad have benefited from the initiative.
Scholarships that have been awarded in 2025 reached Dh5.9 million, helping students continue their academic journeys.
In a statement, Ali Al Mutawa, secretary-general of Awqaf Dubai, has emphasised that educational endowments play a vital role in empowering underprivileged students.
"The 52 percent growth in the value of endowment assets reflects Awqaf Dubai’s continued efforts to expand its support and ensure the sustainability of educational giving," said Al Mutawa.
Moreover, he has stressed that endowment funds are essential to help students progress in their careers and contribute to "a sustainable and progressive society."
"Awqaf Dubai continues to develop its educational endowment portfolio and expand the number of beneficiaries, supporting more students and reinforcing long-term social impact."
Meanwhile, Al Mutawa has lauded donors and philanthropists for their contributions, highlighting that investing in education is an investment in the UAE’s future.