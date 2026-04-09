GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

How Dubai is using endowments to build a sustainable education future

Growth in assets boosts scholarships, expands support for low-income students

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Portfolio spans 52 endowments, including Dh663 million in real estate and Dh55 million in financial assets
Portfolio spans 52 endowments, including Dh663 million in real estate and Dh55 million in financial assets
Supplied

Dubai: The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has reported a significant rise in its educational endowment portfolio, with total assets reaching Dh718 million this year, a 52 percent increase from the previous year.

The growth has reflected the emirate’s continued focus on sustainable philanthropy and widening access to education, particularly for students from low-income families.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Strong growth driven by real estate

The foundation has noted that the assets are spread across 52 endowments, with the bulk tied to real estate.

A total of 24 property-based endowments, including buildings, villas, and retail units, account for Dh663 million of the portfolio.

Additionally, 28 financial endowments, including bonds and shares, contribute Dh55 million.

Thousands of students benefit

Returns generated from these endowments have been channelled into education support programmes in collaboration with 45 institutions.

Last year, around 3,100 students enrolled in public schools and universities in the UAE and abroad have benefited from the initiative.

Scholarships that have been awarded in 2025 reached Dh5.9 million, helping students continue their academic journeys.

Supporting opportunity and long-term impact

In a statement, Ali Al Mutawa, secretary-general of Awqaf Dubai, has emphasised that educational endowments play a vital role in empowering underprivileged students.

"The 52 percent growth in the value of endowment assets reflects Awqaf Dubai’s continued efforts to expand its support and ensure the sustainability of educational giving," said Al Mutawa.

Moreover, he has stressed that endowment funds are essential to help students progress in their careers and contribute to "a sustainable and progressive society."

"Awqaf Dubai continues to develop its educational endowment portfolio and expand the number of beneficiaries, supporting more students and reinforcing long-term social impact."

Meanwhile, Al Mutawa has lauded donors and philanthropists for their contributions, highlighting that investing in education is an investment in the UAE’s future.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiEducation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Board exams cancelled: UAE universities to aid pupils

4m read
Dubai skyline.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi among world’s top 10 smartest cities

2m read
The Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates has issued a list of requirements for minors travelling from the UAE to the Philippines

What to prepare when minors travel without parents

3m read
Awqaf, MAIR to deliver Dh200m development projects

Awqaf, MAIR to deliver Dh200m development projects

2m read