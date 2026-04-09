How Dubai is using endowments to build a sustainable education future

The growth has reflected the emirate’s continued focus on sustainable philanthropy and widening access to education, particularly for students from low-income families.

Dubai: The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has reported a significant rise in its educational endowment portfolio, with total assets reaching Dh718 million this year, a 52 percent increase from the previous year.

The foundation has noted that the assets are spread across 52 endowments, with the bulk tied to real estate.

Last year, around 3,100 students enrolled in public schools and universities in the UAE and abroad have benefited from the initiative.

Returns generated from these endowments have been channelled into education support programmes in collaboration with 45 institutions.

"The 52 percent growth in the value of endowment assets reflects Awqaf Dubai’s continued efforts to expand its support and ensure the sustainability of educational giving," said Al Mutawa.

Meanwhile, Al Mutawa has lauded donors and philanthropists for their contributions, highlighting that investing in education is an investment in the UAE’s future.

"Awqaf Dubai continues to develop its educational endowment portfolio and expand the number of beneficiaries, supporting more students and reinforcing long-term social impact."

Moreover, he has stressed that endowment funds are essential to help students progress in their careers and contribute to "a sustainable and progressive society."

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.