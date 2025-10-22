GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Emirati businessman donates property worth Dh110 million to Awqaf Dubai

Awqaf Dubai is the regulatory entity that manages many endowment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Awqaf Dubai is the regulatory entity that manages many endowments.
Awqaf Dubai is the regulatory entity that manages many endowments.
WAM

Dubai: The Endowment and Minors' Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) has announced one of the largest real estate endowments recorded in 2025, Emarat Al Youm reported.

Emirati businessman and former diplomat Hamad bin Ahmed bin Salem Al Hajri has donated seven buildings located across various areas of Dubai, with a total market value estimated at Dh110 million, in support of charitable initiatives.

Charitable endowments (waqf) in Dubai are charitable trusts where donors dedicate assets like real estate for public or family benefit, which are managed to generate returns for specific causes.

Awqaf Dubai is the regulatory entity that manages many endowments. It has recently expanded its partnerships to strengthen its social impact, focusing on supporting needy families through real estate investments that generate sustainable income for community welfare.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New Kuwait rule bans private surveillance in mosques

New Kuwait rule bans private surveillance in mosques

1m read
GDRFA, Awqaf agreement strengthens institutional collaboration aimed at embedding humanitarian work into Dubai’s broader social and developmental ecosystem.

UAE announces new golden visa category

2m read
The programme will incubate 50 Emirati real estate firms, guiding them in the transition from independent brokers to established, full-time real estate agencies.

Dubai launches real estate business incubator

3m read
Court orders hospital to pay Dh70K for infant burns

Court orders hospital to pay Dh70K for infant burns

2m read