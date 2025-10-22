Awqaf Dubai is the regulatory entity that manages many endowment
Dubai: The Endowment and Minors' Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) has announced one of the largest real estate endowments recorded in 2025, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Emirati businessman and former diplomat Hamad bin Ahmed bin Salem Al Hajri has donated seven buildings located across various areas of Dubai, with a total market value estimated at Dh110 million, in support of charitable initiatives.
Charitable endowments (waqf) in Dubai are charitable trusts where donors dedicate assets like real estate for public or family benefit, which are managed to generate returns for specific causes.
Awqaf Dubai is the regulatory entity that manages many endowments. It has recently expanded its partnerships to strengthen its social impact, focusing on supporting needy families through real estate investments that generate sustainable income for community welfare.
