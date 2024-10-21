Dubai: The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF Dubai) has announced the distribution of Dh30.4 million in profits from investments made on behalf of minors and those under guardianship for the year 2024.

The profits were distributed among 2,263 minors and other beneficiaries in similar situations, reflecting an increase of 13 percent in disbursements compared to the previous year, adding up to Dh3.4 million. In 2023, the total profits distributed among minor beneficiaries amounted to approximately Dh26.7 million.

Safegaurding minors

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AWQAF Dubai, emphasised the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to its mission of safeguarding, managing, and investing funds earmarked for minors in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Mutawa highlighted that AWQAF Dubai has consistently achieved significant annual growth in returns on investments envisaged to benefit minors, which include real estate assets, commercial ventures, and financial stock portfolios.

Minors’ funds

He further noted that the profit growth reflects AWQAF Dubai’s dedicated efforts to protect minors’ funds while adhering to Sharia principles, ensuring that the capital is not exposed to unnecessary risks. AWQAF Dubai strategically invests in a range of public joint-stock companies, including Parkin, Salik, DEWA, and other low-risk government entities.

Al Mutawa added that AWQAF Dubai is keen to expand its investment portfolio and explore new opportunities in relation to managing and developing projects intended for minors. Such initiatives aim to maximise financial returns, reduce expenses, and ensure that minors’ funds are optimally managed. AWQAF Dubai remains committed to ensuring that investment returns are effectively delivered to beneficiaries in collaboration with relevant authorities, he added.