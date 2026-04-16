Dh100m on the table: UAE launches empowerment fund for non-profit organisations

Initiative to strengthen community programmes, social cohesion, support NPOs across UAE
Dubai: The UAE has taken a significant step towards strengthening its non-profit sector with the launch of the non-profit organisations (NPO) empowerment fund, a Dh100 million initiative designed to support community-driven programmes across the country.
The launch ceremony has been held today at the Emirates Towers in Dubai and has been graced by Shamma Al Mazrui, minister of the Ministry of Community Empowerment, together with representatives from various NPOs.
“This is why we created the Dh100 million fund so we can create a long lasting impact for years. We need a society that grows, renews, moves, connects, and creates a better impact,” said Al Mazrui in her remarks.
“It’s redefined resilience. We create opportunites from challenges. I know that we are up to the level and we are serving the society so we can serve the whole country.”
The fund, which has opened its first round of applications and will continue until May 31, aims to enhance the capacity of NPOs and foster initiatives that contribute to social stability, community cohesion, and support for individuals and families.
In its initial cycle, the initiative will prioritise projects that deliver high-quality, targeted support and amplify community impact in line with national priorities.
Eligible areas include education, health and wellbeing, community development, individual and family support, volunteering, and environmental and animal welfare initiatives.
During the panel discussion, Patrick Chalhoub, executive chairman of Chalhoub Group, has noted that they have developed a programme of social responsibility.
“It's internal and external, in a very structured way, in order to have an impact. We have to start with our own people. Then it comes to partner, we cannot do it alone. We need to create a community movement as we have a successful impact when done with partnership. Lastly, we have to take care of the sustainability of our planet,” explained Chalhoub.
The empowerment fund has provided two levels of financial support. Seed stage funding enables non-profits established for less than two years to apply for up to Dh500,000 to build their capacity and launch their first programmes.
More established organisations can access scale funding of up to Dh5 million to expand programmes and increase community impact.
Applications will be evaluated by a specialised committee from the Ministry of Community Empowerment, assessing organisational capacity, potential impact, and financial feasibility.
Shortlisted applicants may be invited to present their proposals. All registered NPOs in the UAE, including those licensed by the ministry, local authorities, or relevant free zone authorities, are eligible to apply.
According to Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director general of Dubai's Community Development Authority, the UAE and its systems are ready to respond to any crisis that arise.
“It is the capacity of society to adapt, response, and sustain development and its growth no matter the challenges. Our country not only was victorious, but it overcame this labour,” exclaimed Buhumaid.
“The government, private groups, and NPOs, everyone was well ready. We have to be aware that this is a complementary effort and this is why Dubai creates this concept of enriching the NPO empowerment.”
Business leaders have also highlighted the importance of partnerships. For Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, director general of The Authority of Social Contribution, the fund has been a “joint work initiative” between the public and private sectors.
“The NPOs are very important. They are also part of the response system and that is why we have to empower them with the funding in line with the national priorities,” stated Al Ameri.
On another note, Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, has emphasised the “huge desire” for volunteering.
“We are here in the country to share the joys and the sorrows of the society. This is part of our DNA as citizens and residents,” said Al Shamsi.
Similarly, Saeed Al Eter, chair of the UAE Government Media Office, has stressed the real value of giving.
“Giving, donating, and helping others is truly a good thing. It is a blessing. The environment is filled with people who wanted to do good and we want to transform it to an organised system,” shared Al Eter.
The event has marked a major milestone in the UAE’s ongoing efforts to empower the non-profit sector, enabling organisations to expand their reach, enhance service quality, and make a tangible difference in communities across the country.