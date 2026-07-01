School admissions without the September scramble: UAE families turn to year-round enrolment

June is decision month for UAE parents. Re-enrolment letters carrying next year's fees landed weeks ago. Waiting lists at the most sought-after schools in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah closed before spring, and assessment slots for September are long gone. A family that missed the window is now choosing between a school they didn't want and a year they fear losing.

All of that pressure rests on one assumption: school starts in September, so a child who misses the intake waits for the next one. The rule exists because physical schools plan staffing, class sizes and campus space around a fixed year. Family life is not so tidy. People land in the UAE in November, and a young swimmer qualifies for an academy programme that starts mid-term; neither can do much with a school whose doors open once a year.

But CambriLearn enrols students all year-round. It has educated more than 80,000 students across 100 plus countries over the past two decades, and a child who joins the online school in October, January or March walks into a live, timetabled class on their first morning: scheduled lessons with teachers, marked assignments, direct feedback and classmates working through the same syllabus. Nothing about the school day changes with the calendar. Only the start date moves.

Online education in the UAE covers everything from recorded video libraries to full schools, and parents are right to ask which one they are looking at. CambriLearn runs a school: a set timetable, live lessons taught to a class, homework that comes back marked, and progress reports that reach parents through the year. A family who joins CambriLearn in June is taking on the routines of a school, deadlines included, without the building.

For families arriving in the UAE over the summer, this decides whether a child loses a term. Expatriate families need no approval from KHDA, ADEK or the Ministry of Education to enrol with an accredited international online school. And because the school travels with the student, a child who starts with CambriLearn in Abu Dhabi keeps the same teachers, the same syllabus and the same year group if work later takes the family to London, Singapore or Riyadh.

Young athletes at the UAE's sports academies meet the calendar problem from the other side. Competition seasons and training camps pay no attention to term dates, and a school that admits all year and runs to a fixed daily timetable lets a family build a serious academic year alongside a serious sporting one.

Then there is the fee letter sitting on the kitchen counter. British curriculum day schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi charge between Dh30,000 and Dh120,000 per child per year before transport, uniforms and trips, and this year's increases have sent plenty of parents back to the calculator. Online schooling costs a fraction of that, with examination fees paid per subject.

The qualifications follow a well-worn route. CambriLearn’s students sit Pearson Edexcel International GCSE and International A Level examinations at British Council centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and those certificates are recognised by universities in more than 190 countries, including KHDA-accredited universities in Dubai and ADEK-accredited institutions in Abu Dhabi. It is accredited by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, and its matriculating students hold a 98 per cent university acceptance rate.

The question most parents considering a mid-year start ask is about catching up. A child who joins in October steps into a working classroom where the teacher knows, to the week, where the class sits in the syllabus, and new students find their feet within the first couple of weeks because the structure around them does most of the work.

So for parents staring down the September commitment this month, there is a quieter option than the scramble: enrol over the summer, let your child settle into live lessons during the calm weeks, and begin the new academic year already at home in their school.

Book a free consultation with one of the education advisors at Cambrilearn.com.