Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung's Secret Power arrives today

The wait is nearly over.

Today, Samsung takes the stage at Galaxy Unpacked to unveil what it believes could be the most talked-about addition to the Galaxy lineup yet.

For years, Samsung's approach to its biggest launches has followed a pattern: build quietly, refine relentlessly, and let the moment on stage do the talking. This time, this same pattern comes with an extra sprinkle of internal confidence. This is not an incremental update dressed up as news; it's being described as a new ‘secret power’.

Ahead of the reveal, Samsung has hinted that its newest innovation was designed around the way people actually live today, bringing together immersive experiences and a fresh perspective on what a smartphone can be.

"At Samsung, innovation begins with understanding how people use technology every day," says Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. "As those habits evolve, so must the experiences we create. We believe the next chapter of Galaxy and our newest surprise will reflect that vision, bringing together meaningful innovation and intelligent experiences that feel more natural, more personal and more relevant than ever before."

It's a fitting way to frame what's coming. Samsung has built its reputation in this category over seven generations of foldable devices, not by chasing novelty for its own sake, but by paying close attention to how people actually live with their phones and letting that shape what comes next.

Today, the mystery ends.

Samsung's ‘secret power’ is about to be revealed, and if the anticipation building around it is anything to go by, it could be one of the company's most category-defining Galaxy launches yet.

Stay tuned.