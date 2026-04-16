Sharjah : Seventy schools and nurseries from across the UAE took part in the third edition of the “My Green Environment is My Future” initiative, it was revealed when the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah honoured winners during a closing ceremony at Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum.

A key feature of the initiative was its tailored approach across different educational levels. Kindergarten students were introduced to basic environmental concepts through simplified, interactive methods linked to science and arts. Cycle 1 students focused on natural resources and conservation, while Cycle 2 participants engaged in more advanced applied learning, including field visits that encouraged analysis of environmental challenges and solutions. At secondary level, students explored global issues such as climate change and carbon footprint reduction, with an emphasis on critical thinking and active participation.

Running from October 2025 to January 2026, the initiative is part of EPAA’s broader strategy to build an integrated environmental awareness ecosystem. It focuses on equipping students with knowledge, practical skills and hands-on experience to help them address environmental challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future.

“This edition has reaffirmed that investing in future generations is the most impactful and sustainable investment. Empowering students with environmental knowledge and practical skills contributes directly to improving their quality of life and the future of their communities,” she said.

Deemas said the initiative reflects a successful model that integrates education with practical application, transforming environmental awareness into everyday behaviour. She stressed that investing in younger generations remains the most sustainable and impactful investment, noting that the programme is designed as a long-term pathway for building environmental awareness beyond schools and into the wider community.

In the kindergarten category, Umm Al Quwain Kindergarten 3 secured first place, followed by Al Taweyeen Kindergarten in Fujairah, with Pakistan Islamia Higher Secondary School in Sharjah taking third place. Emirates Kindergarten and School in Ras Al Khaimah won first place in Cycle 1, followed by Hazza Bin Zayed First School Primary Cycle in Abu Dhabi. In Cycle 2, Al Bardi Girls School in Sharjah took first place, with Al Zawra 1 Intermediate Girls School in Ajman in second. At secondary level, Australian International Private School in Sharjah secured first place.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.