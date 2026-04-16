70 institutions join 'My Green Environment is My Future' to boost sustainability awareness
Sharjah : Seventy schools and nurseries from across the UAE took part in the third edition of the “My Green Environment is My Future” initiative, it was revealed when the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah honoured winners during a closing ceremony at Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum.
The event, attended by EPAA Chairperson Aisha Rashid Deemas along with officials, education sector representatives and strategic partners, highlighted the growing role of schools in advancing sustainability and environmental awareness across the community.
Of the 70 registered institutions, 48 actively implemented environmental activities under the programme, reflecting strong engagement in translating sustainability concepts into practical action within school environments. Participation covered all educational stages, including eight kindergartens, 11 Cycle 1 schools, 13 Cycle 2 schools and 16 secondary schools.
Running from October 2025 to January 2026, the initiative is part of EPAA’s broader strategy to build an integrated environmental awareness ecosystem. It focuses on equipping students with knowledge, practical skills and hands-on experience to help them address environmental challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future.
The programme combined classroom learning with applied activities, offering innovative and interactive experiences supported by evaluation tools designed to measure both knowledge and behavioural impact among students.
A key feature of the initiative was its tailored approach across different educational levels. Kindergarten students were introduced to basic environmental concepts through simplified, interactive methods linked to science and arts. Cycle 1 students focused on natural resources and conservation, while Cycle 2 participants engaged in more advanced applied learning, including field visits that encouraged analysis of environmental challenges and solutions. At secondary level, students explored global issues such as climate change and carbon footprint reduction, with an emphasis on critical thinking and active participation.
Deemas said the initiative reflects a successful model that integrates education with practical application, transforming environmental awareness into everyday behaviour. She stressed that investing in younger generations remains the most sustainable and impactful investment, noting that the programme is designed as a long-term pathway for building environmental awareness beyond schools and into the wider community.
“This edition has reaffirmed that investing in future generations is the most impactful and sustainable investment. Empowering students with environmental knowledge and practical skills contributes directly to improving their quality of life and the future of their communities,” she said.
She added that the creativity and innovation demonstrated by students underline the programme’s success in fostering a generation capable of driving meaningful environmental change.
Deemas also highlighted that environmental protection is a shared responsibility, requiring coordinated efforts between educational institutions, government entities and the wider community, reaffirming EPAA’s commitment to strengthening such collaboration and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional leader in environmental action.
The initiative also promoted experiential learning by encouraging students to actively participate in developing environmental solutions, enhancing their critical thinking skills and sense of social responsibility. This approach created a positive competitive environment among schools, reflected in the quality and diversity of projects submitted.
During the ceremony, EPAA honoured the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority and Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority for their support, alongside recognising winning schools for their outstanding environmental projects.
In the kindergarten category, Umm Al Quwain Kindergarten 3 secured first place, followed by Al Taweyeen Kindergarten in Fujairah, with Pakistan Islamia Higher Secondary School in Sharjah taking third place. Emirates Kindergarten and School in Ras Al Khaimah won first place in Cycle 1, followed by Hazza Bin Zayed First School Primary Cycle in Abu Dhabi. In Cycle 2, Al Bardi Girls School in Sharjah took first place, with Al Zawra 1 Intermediate Girls School in Ajman in second. At secondary level, Australian International Private School in Sharjah secured first place.