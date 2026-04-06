Sharaf DG leads UAE e-waste drive, collects 10,000kg of old electronics through schools

The 2025 schools edition of the drive recorded remarkable participation from 43 schools
Sharaf DG is leading its National E-Waste Drive by taking it closer to where habits form. By extending the initiative into schools across the UAE, the retailer is engaging students and families, widening participation while cultivating responsible disposal and circular environmental practices as part of everyday behaviour, further strengthening its leadership in sustainable retail.
Building on the success of its technology-enabled e-waste initiative, Sharaf DG collaborated with Enviroserve to extend the programme into educational institutions across the UAE, creating a structured platform that enables youth to take tangible climate action. Students and families were invited to deposit unused smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, and other end-of-life electronics at designated collection points across Sharaf DG retail stores, receiving gift vouchers in recognition of their contribution to responsible recycling.
The 2025 schools edition of the drive recorded remarkable participation from 43 schools, generating approximately 10,000 kg of e-waste. Individual student-led contributions added a further 1,490 kg, reflecting the growing momentum of youth-led sustainability in the UAE. The Winchester School, Jebel Ali, stood out for its exceptional engagement and performance of collection, securing the top position. Credence High School, Dubai, earned first runner-up, while GEMS Legacy School, Dubai, and New Indian Model School, Dubai, were recognised as joint second runners-up for their commendable efforts.
By combining community participation with responsible recycling infrastructure, Sharaf DG ensures that all collected materials are processed in full compliance with environmental and regulatory standards through Enviroserve’s specialised facilities. The initiative also supports the company’s broader sustainability roadmap, which includes paperless billing through digital receipts and a transition to cloth and paper bags across all stores to reduce plastic consumption.
The initiative reflects Sharaf DG’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s sustainability ambitions by combining technology, community engagement, and responsible waste management into a scalable, future-focused model.
As environmental priorities continue to gain momentum, Sharaf DG remains committed to fostering partnerships that transform individual action into collective impact, contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s journey toward a greener and more sustainable future.