Sharaf DG leads UAE e-waste drive, collects 10,000kg of old electronics through schools

Building on the success of its technology-enabled e-waste initiative, Sharaf DG collaborated with Enviroserve to extend the programme into educational institutions across the UAE, creating a structured platform that enables youth to take tangible climate action. Students and families were invited to deposit unused smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, and other end-of-life electronics at designated collection points across Sharaf DG retail stores, receiving gift vouchers in recognition of their contribution to responsible recycling.



The 2025 schools edition of the drive recorded remarkable participation from 43 schools, generating approximately 10,000 kg of e-waste. Individual student-led contributions added a further 1,490 kg, reflecting the growing momentum of youth-led sustainability in the UAE. The Winchester School, Jebel Ali, stood out for its exceptional engagement and performance of collection, securing the top position. Credence High School, Dubai, earned first runner-up, while GEMS Legacy School, Dubai, and New Indian Model School, Dubai, were recognised as joint second runners-up for their commendable efforts.