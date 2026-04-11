KHDA rolls out home-based learning options for children aged 0-6

The initiative has been aimed at expanding learning options for families while ensuring continuity of education during periods of disruption, without compromising on quality or safety.

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has launched two new services that will allow private early childhood centres to offer centre-led home-based learning (CLHL) groups and centre-supervised home tutoring for children aged up to six years in home settings.

KHDA has clarified that these services will only be activated during government-mandated distance learning periods. Early childhood centres are not permitted to offer them outside such circumstances.

In addition, CLHL Educators provide personalised home tutoring, where a qualified, KHDA-registered teacher is deployed by a centre to support a single child or siblings within the same family.

Under the new move, centres can offer CLHL Hubs, which are small, nursery-style learning groups conducted in approved homes. Each hub can accommodate up to eight children from different families and is supervised by centre staff.

The guidelines have placed strong emphasis on ensuring children’s well-being and safety, maintaining continuity of learning, and building trust between families and education providers.

To regulate the delivery of home-based learning, KHDA has introduced a clear framework supported by seven requirements. These include licensing approval, risk assessment, parent agreements, child protection policies, staff records, supervision and monitoring, and insurance coverage.

KHDA has also reassured parents by ensuring that all home-based learning is delivered under the supervision of licensed centres and qualified educators.

Moreover, the framework has strengthened the role of parents as “key partners” in their children’s education, while reinforcing connections between families and early childhood centres.

For her part, Dr. Amna Almaazmi, CEO of growth and human development at KHDA, has noted that the initiative aligns with the emirate’s long-term vision under the Dubai Education 33 Strategy.

The guidelines have made it clear that moving education beyond the classroom does not lower standards and centres must continue to deliver the same level of care, structure, and educational quality as they do on-site.

Authorities have stressed that early childhood centres will remain fully accountable for maintaining quality and safeguarding children, even when learning takes place at home.

Further details on the services are available on the KHDA website.

“The introduction of the CLHL Hubs and CLHL Educators services reflect our commitment to ensuring children continue learning in all circumstances through a flexible and future-ready system, without compromising on quality or care. This gives families more choice and confidence, while ensuring children receive a safe and well-rounded learning experience,” said Almaazmi.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.