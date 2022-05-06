1 of 8
Here’s a celebrity wedding that came out of the blue. Oscar winner AR Rahman’s devout daughter Khatija dropped a bombshell of an announcement last evening when she declared that she’s now married. Although it seems to be the wedding season in Bollywood with stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot, here’s an example of a celebrity who chose to keep her nuptials subtle, simple, and under the radar. Here’s what you need to know about the AR Rahman’s singer-daughter.
Image Credit: AR Rahman/Instagram
The ‘Farishton’ singer, who made waves at Dubai Expo 2020, dressed modestly in a cream outfit that matched the groom’s ensemble. She captioned an image of herself with her husband, audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man.”
Image Credit: Insta/ khatija.rahman
While Khatija remained true to her modest sensibility, she did add a touch of colour to her eyes.
Image Credit: Intsa/ khatija.rahman
Khatija and Riyasdeen got engaged in December last year. She announced it with a post that read: "With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."
Image Credit: Insta
Riyasdeen's Instagram suggests that he has collaborated on AR Rahman's live concert and shows dating back to 2017. In addition, he has also worked with his father-in-law in 'Mersal' which was released in 2017 and stars Vijay, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.
Image Credit: Instagram
AR Rahman was hit with criticism in 2019 after daughter Khatija was seen wearing a niqab at the 10-year celebration of hit movie 'Slumdog Millionaire'. However, Rahman wasn't going to accept the comments and trolls. He took to Twitter to share a picture of his wife and two daughters with the caption ‘freedom to choose’. Above: Khatija Rahman, Natasha Poonawala, Raheema and A.R Rahman.
Image Credit: Insta/
The daughter of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman in an interview with Gulf News ahead of her show at Expo 2020 said, “I’m still finding myself and I hope there is a day when I’m just defined by my name. That’s what I’m craving. I spoke to a lot of people who said it’s very normal to go through that existential crisis – like, what am I doing? Am I doing enough? Then I thought I won’t pressurise myself, I’m Just going to go with the flow – and that’s been helpful. “There’s no point in thinking should I do as much as my dad, because the circumstances which he grew up in were different and the circumstances I grew up in were different, so I’m just going with what’s possible and going with the flow. It really helps.”
Image Credit: Insta/
While she has sung various songs including 'Rock a Bye Baby' for the Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Mimi', Riyasdeen has collaborated with AR Rahman for the latter's shows and also with music composer Amit Trivedi. Above: (Left) Raheema and with sister (Right) Khatija Rahman.
Image Credit: Insta/khatija.rahman