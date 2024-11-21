The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to feature some of the biggest names in music.

The organisers revealed on Wednesday that Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone would be the headliners for the much-anticipated April event in Indio, California.

Taking to her Instagram account yesterday, Gaga shared her excitement about returning to Coachella, having last performed there in 2017 as Beyoncé’s replacement.

In her post, she wrote, “I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert.”

“I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realise at Coachella for reasons beyond our control, but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am. I’m headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can’t wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop,” she added.

The festival will also showcase a unique design contribution from Travis Scott. Coachella’s announcement teased, “Travis Scott designs the desert.”

“New chapter, new performance, new Coachella by La Flame and Cactus Jack. first of its kind,” Scott wrote on Instagram.

The festival will span two weekends, with Gaga kicking off the festivities on Friday, April 11 and 18. She will be joined by performers like Missy Elliott, Lisa, FKA Twigs, Glorilla, Benson Boone, The Go-Go’s, and Three 6 Mafia.

Green Day will take the stage on Saturday, April 12 and 19, with an exciting line-up of artists including Charli XCX, Misfits, Anitta, T-Pain, LA Philharmonic, Jimmy Eat World, Alok, and Yo Gabba Gabba!