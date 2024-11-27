Three prominent leaders, Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva, Founder and CEO of India Alternatives; Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar Group; and Amnah Ajmal, Executive VP, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard explored why equity, not just equality, is essential for meaningful inclusion in leadership and society during a session.

Sachdeva highlighted the critical distinction between equality and equity with a relatable analogy. “Imagine designing washrooms equally for men and women without considering usage patterns. It’s equal but not equitable,” she explained. She urged organisations to adopt nuanced approaches to address systemic barriers.

Dr Rajesh shared a compelling perspective on equity as the pathway to equality. “Equity involves tackling biases; whether in hiring, customer service, or product development. It’s about tailoring opportunities to enable everyone to succeed,” she said.

Ajmal underscored the importance of representation in leadership. “If your leadership team doesn’t reflect diversity, you’re not walking the talk.” She called for action at all levels: “It shouldn’t take 136 years to reach gender parity. Every one of us can make a change whether big or small to accelerate progress.”