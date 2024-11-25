Under the theme of ‘Limitless Horizons’, IGF ME&A 2024 will foster new partnerships and collaborations between India, the Middle East, and Africa, unlocking opportunities in sectors such as technology, finance, sustainability and innovation.

Ahead of the event, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Through their impactful and outcomes driven work, India Global Form has consistently provided a platform that fosters a better understanding of modern India and its vast opportunities for the global audience. It has also played an important role in building meaningful cross-border connections.”

The inaugural day of the two-day event will witness UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, delve into the policies and reforms driving technological innovation in the UAE.

Looking forward to IGF ME&A, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir said: “The India-UAE relationship has entered an exciting new phase of exponential growth. We are at a moment in history where India-UAE relations are driving the synergy between our regions which has never been greater, and IGF serves as a beacon for harnessing this potential.”

The forum convenes against the backdrop of significant diplomatic and economic developments between India and the UAE.

The recently signed Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and the UAE is expected to elevate investor confidence by ensuring non-discriminatory treatment and establishing a secure arbitration framework for resolving disputes. The UAE, already India’s third-largest trading partner with bilateral trade valued at $83.65 billion in 2023-24, is poised to see further growth in economic engagement.

Adding to this momentum, India and the UAE signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on civil nuclear cooperation during the recent visit of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to India. This marks a historic shift that moves beyond traditional sectors like oil.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum (IGF), said: “India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, aptly noted during his recent visit to Dubai that the India-UAE ties are in an era of new milestones. These ties are not just about trade figures or agreements - they represent a deeper alignment of values, aspirations, and shared visions for the future. IGF Middle East and Africa is an opportunity to channel this momentum into actionable outcomes that benefit not just our nations but the wider region.”

Featuring over 200 speakers and 1,000 participants across nine streams, IGF ME&A 2024 includes exclusive networking opportunities, panel discussions, and keynote speeches. These engagements will tackle pressing global challenges, from climate change and energy transition to the future of AI and digital economies, bringing together a diverse line-up of global leaders, business pioneers, policymakers, and innovators.

Key Speakers 1. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications

2. Mahesh Bhupathi, Indian Tennis Legend

3. Yusuf Tambawala, Vice President of Growth & Business Support, DP World

4. Leander Paes, Indian Tennis Legend

5. Abhimanyu Munjal, Managing Director and CEO, Hero Fincorp

6. Harsh Jain, Co-Founder, Dream11

7. Monish Shah, Founder and CEO, DreamSetGo

8. Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard

9. Neeraj Makin, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Head - Strategy, Analytics & Venture Capital, Emirates NBD

10. Siddharth Shah, Co-founder, Pharmeasy

11. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman, KEF Holdings

12. Rola Abu Manneh, CEO Middle East, Standard Chartered

13. Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman & CEO, Buimerc Corporation

14. Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Counselage India

