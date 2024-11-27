More than 200 speakers and 1,000 attendees took part in India Global Forum Middle East and Africa 2024 held in Dubai. Across two days, IGF Focus Forums, Founders and Funders Forum, Climate and Business Forum, and IGF Dialogues drew huge participation from attendees.

Mohammed AbuHamra, COO of Digital Technology at DP World, painted an optimistic vision of AI’s role in streamlining the complexities of global trade in the opening Founders and Funders session on day two, (AI)pocalypse Now: Insulating Against a Tech Crash. "AI is no longer an option; it’s a necessity," he said. Highlighting DP World’s advancements, he detailed how AI enables enhanced cargo movement, operational efficiencies, and transparency across supply chains.

AbuHamra introduced examples like the Cargo Waves platform, which reduced cargo delivery time by 40 per cent through synchronised operations among diverse stakeholders. He also spoke about an AI-powered computer vision tool that enhances safety and compliance in DP World’s operations. “Our aim is to simplify trade, creating digital corridors that boost Dubai’s logistics and trade sector,” he explained. Yet, as AbuHamra acknowledged, “AI is embedded everywhere, but its full potential remains untapped.” However, AbuHamra cautioned, “We must balance innovation with resilience.”

AbuHamra was joined on stage by Alexander Khanin, CEO of Polynome Group; and Rajesh Nambiar, President of NASSCOM, who also shared their insights into the promises, pitfalls, and preparations for AI's burgeoning impact.

Nambiar referenced recent high-profile tech failures, such as the CrowdStrike incident, as stark reminders of AI’s vulnerabilities. “These failures are often due to architectural flaws and immature implementations,” he said, emphasising the importance of robust AI governance and testing frameworks. “Speed and quality must be balanced. Resilience needs to be built into every stage of the AI lifecycle.”

Khanin echoed Nambiar's concerns, emphasising the critical need for sovereignty in AI systems. “Organisations must develop independent, offline AI models as safeguards,” he advised. He pointed to adversarial attacks and deepfakes as emerging threats that require specialised AI-driven cybersecurity measures.

Khanin asserted that “most failures stem not from artificial intelligence, but from natural intelligence.” He called for greater investment in human expertise alongside technological advancements.

Monumental challenge

In another session titled Transitions for Net Zero, Fazil Abdul Rahman, Group VP and Head of Sustainability and Climate Change, TAQA; Hammad Rahman, Head of Asia Pacific, Traditional Infrastructure, Mubadala Investment Company, UAE; and Amit Prothi, Director General CDRI, discussed why achieving net zero emissions by 2050 is a monumental challenge, requiring synchronised efforts across energy, infrastructure, and mobility sectors.

Abdul Rahman emphasised the central role of grids in the transition. “Grids are the backbone of the energy system,” he said. “Without proper infrastructure to connect renewable energy to consumers, even the most ambitious targets fall short. Today, 20 per cent of global renewable capacity remains unutilised due to a lack of grid connectivity.” He stressed the need for interconnectors, digitalisation, and smarter grids.

Amit Prothi underscored the necessity of resilient infrastructure in the face of climate change. “Cyclones, extreme heat, and shifting precipitation patterns are reshaping how we think about energy systems,” he said. Prothi advocated for using predictive data to design infrastructure that adapts to emerging climate hazards.

Hammad Rahman pointed to success stories from India and Singapore. “India has doubled its renewable capacity in just five years through strong regulatory frameworks and international investment incentives,” he said. “Singapore, though small, is innovating with cross-border renewable energy projects and hydrogen co-firing to green its gas-powered plants.”