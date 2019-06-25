Filipina beauty queen April Love Jordan, 31 Image Credit: PEP.ph

Manila: Filipina beauty queen April Love Jordan passed away after she succumed to liver cancer. She was 31.

Philippine showbiz news site PEP.ph, reported that Jordan — Miss World Philippines runner-up in 2012 — died on June 21, Friday.

On Instagram, Miss World Philippines 2012 winner Queenierich Rehman mourned her friend's passing away.

"We won't be able to have these wonderful moments together," wrote Rehman in comments to an Instagram video showing them together singing Beyonce's "Love on Top" in a car.

"I know that you're in good place right now and we will truly miss you. You've fought hard in life till your very last breath."

"We are truly grateful to have met you and ofcourse being one of your close friends during Miss World Philippines and the years after that. We love you and we will miss you so much," she added.

April Love landed in the Top 10 of Binibining Pilipinas 2009, 2nd runner-up in Mutya ng Pilipinas, and was a finalist in Miss Philippines Earth 2006.