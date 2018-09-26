Megan Young said she is "super happy" to be in the UAE as she landed at the Dubai International Airport on Wednesday night on her first visit to the Emirates.

Young is the first representative of the Philippines to win the title of Miss World in 2013. "First time ko dito, at sana ma meet ko kayo. (It's my first time here, and I do hope to meet you all)," said the beauty queen.

Before winning the Miss World, she already had a career in local showbusiness.

She will visit both Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the opening of a Filipino clothing store on September 27 and 28.

“I miss acting so much, but my showbiz career will have to take a back seat for another two years,” she told Gulf News tabloid! in an earlier interview.

“I would really love to do another movie or a TV series.”

The 28-year-old actress started as a contestant of StarStruck, a reality television show in the Philippines and later she became a member of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic but she returned as a contract artist under GMA Network.

Currently she’s one of the lead stars of television drama series The Stepdaughters.