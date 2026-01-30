GDRFA Dubai celebrates enduring UAE–Kuwait brotherhood

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) is hosting a series of national and community events to celebrate the long-standing fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, under the slogan “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever.”

As part of the celebrations, GDRFA Dubai has launched symbolic initiatives at Dubai’s airports aimed at enhancing human connection and commemorating the occasion. Arriving passengers are welcomed with a special passport stamp carrying the campaign slogan, while arrival halls have been decorated in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag.

A dedicated arrival lane has also been introduced, featuring campaign signage, the flags of both countries, and images of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. Visitors are further greeted with symbolic gifts and by the national mascots “Salem and Salama,” turning the arrival experience into a celebration of Gulf unity and shared identity.

“Emirati–Kuwaiti relations are deeply rooted bonds of brotherhood built on loyalty, shared principles and decades of cooperation,” he said. “Our participation reflects our belief that this brotherhood is not only part of history, but a living partnership that we translate into human-centred initiatives expressing appreciation for Kuwait, its leadership and its people.”

The initiative comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, which consistently emphasise the strength and depth of Emirati–Kuwaiti relations — a bond rooted in shared history, mutual support and enduring Gulf solidarity since the era of the founding fathers.

In parallel, GDRFA Dubai is organising Souq Al-Mubarakiya at Al Khawaneej Walk from January 29 to February 1, with the participation of several Kuwaiti retail outlets. The event recreates the atmosphere of Kuwait’s traditional heritage market, offering Dubai residents and visitors an immersive cultural experience that blends heritage, commerce and community engagement.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.