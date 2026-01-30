GDRFA Dubai celebrates enduring UAE–Kuwait brotherhood

Airport welcomes, heritage events mark decades of strong UAE-Kuwait ties
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) is hosting a series of national and community events to celebrate the long-standing fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, under the slogan “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever.”
The initiative reflects the deep historical, humanitarian and cultural bonds that unite the two nations and their peoples.
As part of the celebrations, GDRFA Dubai has launched symbolic initiatives at Dubai’s airports aimed at enhancing human connection and commemorating the occasion. Arriving passengers are welcomed with a special passport stamp carrying the campaign slogan, while arrival halls have been decorated in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag.
A dedicated arrival lane has also been introduced, featuring campaign signage, the flags of both countries, and images of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. Visitors are further greeted with symbolic gifts and by the national mascots “Salem and Salama,” turning the arrival experience into a celebration of Gulf unity and shared identity.
In parallel, GDRFA Dubai is organising Souq Al-Mubarakiya at Al Khawaneej Walk from January 29 to February 1, with the participation of several Kuwaiti retail outlets. The event recreates the atmosphere of Kuwait’s traditional heritage market, offering Dubai residents and visitors an immersive cultural experience that blends heritage, commerce and community engagement.
The souq forms part of a wider programme of activities designed to highlight the cultural and humanitarian ties between the two brotherly nations and promote people-to-people connectivity in a family-friendly setting.
The initiative comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, which consistently emphasise the strength and depth of Emirati–Kuwaiti relations — a bond rooted in shared history, mutual support and enduring Gulf solidarity since the era of the founding fathers.
Commenting on the occasion, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the authority’s participation reflects the strength of the relationship between the two countries.
“Emirati–Kuwaiti relations are deeply rooted bonds of brotherhood built on loyalty, shared principles and decades of cooperation,” he said. “Our participation reflects our belief that this brotherhood is not only part of history, but a living partnership that we translate into human-centred initiatives expressing appreciation for Kuwait, its leadership and its people.”
Al Marri added that the initiative aligns with GDRFA Dubai’s mission to promote human values and reinforce Dubai’s image as a city that celebrates fraternity and cultural partnerships, transforming national occasions into meaningful experiences for residents and visitors alike.
GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed that the celebrations reflect its institutional role as an active partner in national initiatives that strengthen Gulf identity and support the UAE’s vision of deepening cooperation, stability and joint development among GCC countries.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox