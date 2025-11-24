Kuwait approves long-term residency up to 15 years for eligible expats

This measure aims to support long-term economic engagement and stability for investors
Dubai: Kuwait has expanded its residency framework to allow eligible expatriates to obtain long-term residence permits of up to 10 or 15 years, according to new executive regulations governing the stay of expatriates in the country, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.
The new changes, issued under Article 7 of the Executive Regulations of the Law on the Residence of Foreigners, provide unprecedented flexibility for investors, property owners, and specific family categories.
The regulations, approved by Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, outline the maximum duration and conditions for granting ordinary residency permits to expatriates. Under the revised structure, residency duration varies based on the individual’s category and eligibility.
While standard residency permits may be issued for a maximum of five years, the regulations allow certain groups of expatriates to receive residency of up to 10 years, subject to meeting specific conditions set by the authorities.
The longest residency term—up to 15 years—is reserved for expatriate investors who meet the requirements outlined in Law No. 116 of 2013 on foreign capital investment and fulfil additional criteria determined by the Council of Ministers. This measure aims to support long-term economic engagement and stability for high-value investors.
Other categories eligible for extended residency include:
Children of Kuwaiti citizens
Expatriates who own property in Kuwait
Additional groups identified by the Minister of Interior through official decisions
The regulations further clarify that ordinary residency permits may be renewed upon application. A valid health insurance registration, issued in the name of the sponsored individual by the Ministry of Health, is mandatory for issuing, renewing, or transferring residency to a new employer or sponsor. The duration of the residency cannot exceed the period covered by the insurance policy.
The updated framework links residency to the purpose of stay, investment value, and compliance with health insurance obligations, while offering long-term residence options for eligible foreigners. Officials say the system aims to balance regulatory control with enhanced stability for expatriates who contribute to Kuwait’s economy and society.
