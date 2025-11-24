GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait approves long-term residency up to 15 years for eligible expats

This measure aims to support long-term economic engagement and stability for investors

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Officials say the system aims to balance regulatory control with enhanced stability for expatriates who contribute to Kuwait’s economy and society.
Officials say the system aims to balance regulatory control with enhanced stability for expatriates who contribute to Kuwait’s economy and society.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Kuwait has expanded its residency framework to allow eligible expatriates to obtain long-term residence permits of up to 10 or 15 years, according to new executive regulations governing the stay of expatriates in the country, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

The new changes, issued under Article 7 of the Executive Regulations of the Law on the Residence of Foreigners, provide unprecedented flexibility for investors, property owners, and specific family categories.

The regulations, approved by Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, outline the maximum duration and conditions for granting ordinary residency permits to expatriates. Under the revised structure, residency duration varies based on the individual’s category and eligibility.

Up to 10 years for select categories

While standard residency permits may be issued for a maximum of five years, the regulations allow certain groups of expatriates to receive residency of up to 10 years, subject to meeting specific conditions set by the authorities.

Up to 15 years for expat investors

The longest residency term—up to 15 years—is reserved for expatriate investors who meet the requirements outlined in Law No. 116 of 2013 on foreign capital investment and fulfil additional criteria determined by the Council of Ministers. This measure aims to support long-term economic engagement and stability for high-value investors.

Additional eligible categories

Other categories eligible for extended residency include:

  • Children of Kuwaiti citizens

  • Expatriates who own property in Kuwait

  • Additional groups identified by the Minister of Interior through official decisions

Residency renewal and health insurance requirement

The regulations further clarify that ordinary residency permits may be renewed upon application. A valid health insurance registration, issued in the name of the sponsored individual by the Ministry of Health, is mandatory for issuing, renewing, or transferring residency to a new employer or sponsor. The duration of the residency cannot exceed the period covered by the insurance policy.

The updated framework links residency to the purpose of stay, investment value, and compliance with health insurance obligations, while offering long-term residence options for eligible foreigners. Officials say the system aims to balance regulatory control with enhanced stability for expatriates who contribute to Kuwait’s economy and society.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Travellers can now apply and receive approval instantly via Dubai Now.

Instant driving permits go live on Dubai Now platform

1m read
Why you need an international driving permit in Dubai

Why you need an international driving permit in Dubai

4m read
Indians holding foreign visas can skip the application and get UAE entry on arrival.

Can Indian citizens really get a UAE visa on arrival?

3m read
The ruling requires the ministry to pay the full amount in addition to 7% annual legal interest until the debt is settled.

Health Ministry to pay KD13m in COVID contract dispute

1m read