Deluxe Holiday Homes sets benchmark in Dubai’s short-term rental industry with global recognition

Congratulations on Deluxe Holiday Homes’ recognition as Dubai’s Leading Short-Term Rental Management Company 2025. What does this win signify for you and your team? Winning this title at the World Travel Awards is a defining moment for us. It is a validation of a decade’s worth of dedication, trust, and professionalism. For our team, this award symbolises the success of a clear vision, to elevate short-term rentals in Dubai through innovation, structure, and service excellence. It reflects our collective effort to deliver hospitality that is as dependable as it is delightful, and to represent Dubai on the global stage as a city that leads with standards and integrity.

We do not just manage properties, we manage trust Artyom Meltonyan CEO of Deluxe Holiday Homes

Over the years, Deluxe Holiday Homes has become synonymous with service excellence. How do you ensure consistency in quality and guest experience across such a diverse portfolio? Our consistency stems from process, people, and technology. Managing over 800 apartments and villas requires robust systems that align with the Department of Economy and Tourism’s (DET) regulations. Each property goes through strict onboarding and maintenance procedures, supported by our 265-member UAE team and 45 specialists in Armenia. Continuous training and technology-driven oversight ensure that every guest interaction, from booking to checkout, is smooth, reliable, and consistent, regardless of the property type or location.

Dubai’s holiday home market is evolving fast. How is Deluxe Holiday Homes adapting to meet new traveller expectations and digital transformation? We adapt by anticipating change and investing in smart hospitality solutions. Our full integration of the Keyless Smart Lock System in line with SIRA Circular No. 2 (2023) has strengthened both convenience and security. We also embrace Dubai’s biometric and digital ID check-in pilots, making travel seamless and future-ready. Internally, data analytics and automated operations help us stay agile while maintaining our personal approach. For us, innovation is not just about technology, it is about enhancing every guest touchpoint with trust and ease. Deluxe Holiday Homes is seen as a benchmark for professionalism and innovation. What has driven this reputation? Our reputation is built on discipline and digitalisation. We have developed proprietary systems that centralise property management, guest communication, and landlord reporting under one ecosystem. Adopting DET’s QR-Code Verification System further reinforces transparency and guest confidence. Operationally, automation supports efficiency across cleaning, inspections, and revenue tracking, but it is our team’s human touch that turns efficiency into hospitality. This harmony of technology and service defines our benchmark for modern property management.

With Dubai strengthening its tourism position globally, what role do short-term rentals play in its hospitality ecosystem? Short-term rentals have become an essential pillar of Dubai’s hospitality scene. They complement the hotel industry by offering flexibility, privacy, and residential comfort, elements that modern travellers seek. The framework established by Decree No. 41 of 2013 allowed companies like ours to professionalise this sector, ensuring guests experience Dubai safely and confidently. Today, regulated holiday homes enrich the city’s tourism mix, providing authentic, high-quality stays that help make Dubai a leader in global hospitality standards. The short-term rental market is competitive. How does Deluxe Holiday Homes stand apart? Our differentiation lies in structure, transparency, and scale. We do not just manage properties, we manage trust. Every home we represent meets strict operational and aesthetic standards, ensuring both owner satisfaction and guest delight. Having hosted over 830,000 guest nights and generated nearly Dh500 million in revenue, we have proven that quality and growth can coexist. With in-house teams covering everything from marketing and maintenance to technology and guest support, our integrated model keeps us efficient, responsive, and ahead of the curve.

Looking ahead, what are your priorities for 2025 and beyond? Our focus remains on responsible growth and innovation. We are expanding our Luxury Collection and Fujairah Al Dana Island villas, bringing new coastal experiences that align with Dubai’s sustainability and tourism goals. We intend to continue our pursuit of excellence in the holiday homes industry by introducing virtual live property tours, allowing guests to view our homes in real time before booking. We understand the frustration that can come from arriving at a property that does not fully match the images, so this initiative gives guests more transparency and control over their choice. We will also continue supporting DET’s digital initiatives while advancing eco-conscious operations and smarter property management systems. The next chapter for Deluxe Holiday Homes is about balance, expanding our reach while preserving the quality, trust, and integrity that have made us Dubai’s benchmark in regulated holiday rentals.

