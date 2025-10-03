GOLD/FOREX
RTA launches non-stop Dubai–Abu Dhabi bus: Fare, route and schedule

Affordable and convenient travel option for 50 passengers per trip

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Direct service runs every three hours, seven days a week
RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a new intercity bus service, Route E308, strengthening public transport links between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Launched in partnership with Capital Express, the new route offers passengers a direct, non-stop connection from Al Quoz Bus Station in Dubai to MBZ Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

The service aims to provide a convenient and affordable option for commuters and visitors travelling between the two cities.

Each trip is priced at Dh25 per passenger, with multiple payment options available, including contactless bank cards, nol cards, and cash. With buses running every three hours throughout the week, the service ensures regular connectivity while accommodating up to 50 passengers per trip.

By introducing this service, RTA continues to enhance sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions, offering travellers greater choice and flexibility in their intercity journeys.

