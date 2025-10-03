Affordable and convenient travel option for 50 passengers per trip
Launched in partnership with Capital Express, the new route offers passengers a direct, non-stop connection from Al Quoz Bus Station in Dubai to MBZ Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.
The service aims to provide a convenient and affordable option for commuters and visitors travelling between the two cities.
Each trip is priced at Dh25 per passenger, with multiple payment options available, including contactless bank cards, nol cards, and cash. With buses running every three hours throughout the week, the service ensures regular connectivity while accommodating up to 50 passengers per trip.
By introducing this service, RTA continues to enhance sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions, offering travellers greater choice and flexibility in their intercity journeys.
