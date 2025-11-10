Wynn Al Marjan Island announces new luxury Janu resort in Ras Al Khaimah

Wynn Al Marjan Island, set to open in 2027, will be the UAE’s first integrated resort. Located approximately 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport, it will offer 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants and bars, a theater, a five-star spa and salon, an expansive poolscape, tropical landscaping, a beach club, and a marina with 99 berths. Guests will also have access to a 15,000-square-meter luxury shopping promenade and a 7,500-square-meter events center, cementing its position as a landmark destination on Al Marjan Island.