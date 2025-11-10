Wynn Al Marjan Island announces new luxury Janu resort in Ras Al Khaimah

The resort will feature 132 rooms with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf
Dubai: Wynn Al Marjan Island has announced its second landmark project on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island: Janu Al Marjan Island, a luxury resort developed and operated by Aman Group. Slated to open in late 2028, the 132-room resort will feature a wellness center, private beach, vibrant dining and nightlife, and adjacent luxury residences, complementing Wynn Al Marjan’s integrated resort opening in 2027.
The name Janu, meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit, reflects the resort’s focus on human connection, playful expression, and social wellness. Strategically located across from Wynn Al Marjan Island, the property promises to complement the existing resort’s offerings.
Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, said, “Aman Group is a world-class operator, and we are thrilled to have them as neighboUrs. Janu’s guests and residential owners will further enhance the high-quality visitation at Wynn Al Marjan Island.”
Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, added, “Janu Al Marjan Island marks a milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as a leading lifestyle and hospitality destination. Our partnership with Aman Group and Wynn Resorts underscores our commitment to creating unique experiences for global travelers. Janu’s philosophy of soulful luxury aligns seamlessly with our vision for Al Marjan Island.”
The resort will feature 132 rooms with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, alongside a wellness center offering yoga, gym facilities, a banya, and a hammam. Guests will also enjoy two restaurants, a Mixology Bar, a vibrant nightlife venue, a Kids’ Club, a private beach, a beach club, and a pool.
A residential tower adjacent to the resort will include exclusive Janu Residences, ranging from one- to five-bedroom units, along with a limited collection of standalone villas.
Wynn Al Marjan Island, set to open in 2027, will be the UAE’s first integrated resort. Located approximately 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport, it will offer 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants and bars, a theater, a five-star spa and salon, an expansive poolscape, tropical landscaping, a beach club, and a marina with 99 berths. Guests will also have access to a 15,000-square-meter luxury shopping promenade and a 7,500-square-meter events center, cementing its position as a landmark destination on Al Marjan Island.
