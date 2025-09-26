Ras Al Khaimah's $5.1 billion Wynn Resort unveils first restaurants: Ducasse and Delilah

Dubai: Get ready for a taste of extraordinary luxury. Wynn Al Marjan Island, the massive $5.1 billion integrated resort rising in Ras Al Khaimah, has just pulled back the curtain on the first two of its 22 planned restaurants. When the resort opens its doors in Spring 2027, guests will be treated to a powerhouse French-American steakhouse by legendary chef Alain Ducasse and a second outpost of Delilah, the sensationally popular supper club from Wynn Las Vegas.