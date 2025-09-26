Ras Al Khaimah's $5.1 billion Wynn Resort unveils first restaurants: Ducasse and Delilah

Both restaurants will debut when the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort opens in 2027
Dubai: Get ready for a taste of extraordinary luxury. Wynn Al Marjan Island, the massive $5.1 billion integrated resort rising in Ras Al Khaimah, has just pulled back the curtain on the first two of its 22 planned restaurants. When the resort opens its doors in Spring 2027, guests will be treated to a powerhouse French-American steakhouse by legendary chef Alain Ducasse and a second outpost of Delilah, the sensationally popular supper club from Wynn Las Vegas.
This early peek confirms the resort's ambition to be a world-class culinary destination. Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development, promises that every element, including the dining spaces, is being crafted "to surprise guests and surpass their expectations," combining opulence, refinement, and even a "splash of whimsy."
Prepare for a bold new take on the classic steakhouse. Spanning two floors, Alain Ducasse’s new, exclusive concept will marry innovative French cooking with traditional American steakhouse fare. Ducasse himself said he’s "very proud and honoured" to contribute to the "most visionary and ambitious projects in the region," vowing to "radically reinvent" the steakhouse.
Diners can expect decadent starters like Duck Fois Gras Brioche and Cheese Souffle, while the "Beef Club" section offers the world’s finest cuts paired with a chosen sauce and side. In true Wynn style, the experience will be theatrical, with chefs carving steaks and flambéing spectacular desserts like Baked Alaska right at your table.
Bringing a slice of Hollywood glamour to the UAE is Delilah, the supper club that has become the hottest ticket on the Las Vegas Strip. Occupying a stunning 2,060 square meters, Delilah will channel the golden age of iconic supper clubs from the 1950s, think El Morocco, Maxim’s, and Les Caves Du Roy.
Designed as a dazzling venue for cocktails, dinner, and entertainment, Delilah promises a captivating, convivial ambiance featuring nightly live music and exclusive performances. The eclectic menu will feature Delilah's signature crowd-pleasers like Beef Wellington and Chicken Tenders, alongside new dishes that highlight the best of local, regional ingredients. The cocktail menu, naturally, is being crafted with a touch of movie-star allure.
Both of these highly anticipated venues are set to make their grand debut when Wynn Al Marjan Island welcomes its first guests in Spring 2027.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox