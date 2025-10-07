Ready for 2040? How UAE students can thrive in an AI-driven future

Adaptability, curiosity and tech skills will define success, GN Edufair Dubai hears
Students and parents must prepare today for a radically transformed world of work in 2040 – one shaped by artificial intelligence, climate change, food security and space exploration, an expert said at the Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025.
Arpit Dugar, CEO of Lab of Future, Dubai, warned that both educators and parents must act now to help students thrive.
“Teachers who think that AI is not going to replace them are perhaps living under shadows,” he said during his session titled ‘Future-proof Education: Building STREAMER Minds for 2040 Careers’.
“If I start understanding AI platforms better and begin creating my own agentic AIs, I can enhance myself with multiple tools. That’s when a teacher becomes almost supernatural or someone way beyond an ordinary person’s reach.”
He pointed out that the World Economic Forum predicts 40,000 new job roles will emerge by 2040, while 28,000 existing ones will vanish.
“Seventy-five per cent of the fastest-growing jobs will require STEM skills,” he said, adding that future careers will include “AI ethicists, digital detoxifiers, mental mappers.”
Dugar urged schools to adopt ‘digital detox’ policies.
“Get the digital screens out of your school systems first. There should be conscious use of digital devices,” he said, stressing the importance of hands-on experience and soft skills.
In a future world of smart machines, individuals need skills to adapt and that starts with early exposure to technology. “It is important,” he said.
Tracing how aspirations have evolved across generations, Dugar said earlier generations solved for survival, comfort, and luxury, but today’s children risk losing curiosity and excitement.
“Our great-grandfathers solved for food and shelter. Our parents added comfort and luxury. We added experiences. But what are our children excited about now? When everything is sorted, exploration must be the next frontier.”
“2040 is a pivotal year, presenting both opportunities and challenges related to climate change. Industries that engage with or address climate change will see abundant opportunities for the next generation.”
He cautioned that without new goals and a sense of exploration, children risk addiction and disengagement.
“Children should be made curious about learning new technologies, getting away from the digital screen addiction, and learning hands-on skills.”
The future, he said, will always belong to those who can innovate and adapt.
“As and when the age increases, the learning adaptability to new technologies reduces. So, earlier the better. And that's where children need to be exposed to the new age environment.”
