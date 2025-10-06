‘We are built to bounce back’: UAE educators say resilience is key to success

Omer Khan, Team Leader, Admission, Jaipur National University, said parents play a crucial role. “Parents have to motivate their child to do things in life, and not compare them,” he said.

Parents, Khan noted, need to look beyond engineering and medical field.

“These AI courses are introduced to help students understand that they are future-ready programmes. We do need engineers and doctors in the market, but without experts in areas such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, we won’t be able to survive.”

Dr Abraham called for a shift from traditional education choices.

“STEM today has evolved into STEAM, bringing in humanities and arts. Till you die, you have to continuously keep learning. We say learn, unlearn, relearn,” Dr Abraham added.