US, Canada admissions, visas: What UAE parents must know about applications, options

At GN Edufair Dubai, experts explain how to make global university dreams a reality
For many families in the UAE, the US and Canada remain the most sought-after destinations for higher education. But with the rising competition, costs and visa uncertainties, experts at Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025 said parents and students need to start preparing early and think strategically.
Gagandeep Singh, Business Development at Y-Axis, said awareness among students is growing.
“A lot of universities in the US look at your holistic profile – leadership qualities, extracurriculars, how good you are with people. It’s not only your academic achievements. In today’s world, students are aware. I met a lot of students who start planning as early as Grade 9 and 10. They know what subjects to take in Grade 11 and 12. They attempt the SAT in Grade 11 to assess themselves, and then retake if needed,” Singh said this during a panel discussion on ‘International Pathways: Cracking the Study Abroad Puzzle’.
Seema Krishna, Head Counsellor at Score Plus Education, agreed, stressing that early planning is crucial.
“Applications are not just about Grade 12. US and Canadian universities consider four years of academics, from Grade 9 onwards, along with your projects, essays and activities. Parents need to understand that curbing extracurriculars in favour of academics alone can hurt their child’s profile. It’s the blend of academics and entire personality that can fetch you good scholarships.”
While extracurriculars matter, academics cannot be sidelined.
“A bachelor’s degree is just the foundation. In the US and Canada, liberal arts education allows students to explore majors as they study, but strong academic curiosity – through internships, research projects, or hands-on learning – is key,” Krishna noted.
Muhammad Zaid Qadri, COO at Qadri International Educational Consultancy, pointed out that good academics open doors to financial support.
“If you have a well-rounded profile and strong grades, scholarships usually follow. But families must also take into account visa considerations carefully – is it practical for a student from a certain country to move? This should be part of the decision-making.”
Visa unpredictability remains a major parental concern.
Singh noted: “Even for students who graduate in the US, there are options to move to Canada and apply for permanent residency. Families must be aware of such options because visa rules can change suddenly, especially in the US.”
Rashmi Menon, COO at A Learning Lab, advised parents to keep their eyes on the bigger picture. “Every family has a different objective – for some, it’s about a career abroad, for others, it’s about gaining an education and returning home, and some it’s more of an immigration pathway. At the end of the day, it is a combination of all three, it does boil down to what is your long-term goals. We encourage students to have backup plans and don’t be restricted to one country application.”
Experts noted that Europe as an affordable alternative is gaining traction among UAE families.
“Europe is home to some of the world’s top 50 universities, so it’s a bit of a misconception that everyone still prefers the US. The winds have changed quite a bit,” Menon added.
