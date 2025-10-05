US, Canada admissions, visas: What UAE parents must know about applications, options

Rashmi Menon, COO at A Learning Lab, advised parents to keep their eyes on the bigger picture. “Every family has a different objective – for some, it’s about a career abroad, for others, it’s about gaining an education and returning home, and some it’s more of an immigration pathway. At the end of the day, it is a combination of all three, it does boil down to what is your long-term goals. We encourage students to have backup plans and don’t be restricted to one country application.”