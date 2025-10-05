Top 5 courses UAE students are exploring at Gulf News Edufair 2025

Edufair is not just for high school students starting their higher education journey. Working professionals are also using Edufair to find career advancement opportunities. Jatin Mulani, a teacher from Abu Dhabi, said, “I have come all the way from Abu Dhabi to explore master’s programmes. I’m working as a teacher and really want to enhance my skills. I’m looking for a master’s in education or leadership. I’m also considering PhD programmes in humanities or English.”