Top 5 courses UAE students are exploring at Gulf News Edufair 2025

Today is your last chance to visit Edufair and discover the most in-demand careers
Edufair is under way at The H Dubai, and parents and students are flocking in huge numbers to explore courses that promise secure futures and high-growth careers.
From business and finance to engineering and medicine, the event has emerged as a key platform for students and parents looking to make informed higher education choices. Gulf News spoke to a few visitors to find out which programmes are generating the most interest.
Business programmes continue to top the list for UAE-based students, especially those aspiring to leadership roles in the corporate world.
“I am looking for a Business Administration course for my daughter, who is in Grade 12. I want her to study in the UAE so she can stay close to us,” said Celine Heera, who visited Edufair on Saturday with her daughter, Calista Adelaide.
“I came across a very interesting course at Symbiosis International University, and I think I have made up my mind,” she said, adding, “Symbiosis’ course especially stood out for its strong reputation and reasonable fee structure.”
Accounting and finance remain some of the most in-demand choices thanks to the UAE’s expanding business landscape and the growing need for qualified finance professionals.
Sanvi Doshi, who visited the fair with her family, said, “I’m in Grade 12 and looking for courses in accounting and finance or a BCom with ACCA. I want to study in the UAE, so I’m here with my parents to learn more about the options available.”
Many students like Sanvi are nowadays drawn to finance-focused programmes that offer global qualifications such as ACCA alongside a bachelor’s degree.
Edufair is not just for high school students starting their higher education journey. Working professionals are also using Edufair to find career advancement opportunities. Jatin Mulani, a teacher from Abu Dhabi, said, “I have come all the way from Abu Dhabi to explore master’s programmes. I’m working as a teacher and really want to enhance my skills. I’m looking for a master’s in education or leadership. I’m also considering PhD programmes in humanities or English.”
Architecture is attracting growing attention from students interested in design, sustainability, and the built environment – areas that are expanding rapidly across the UAE.
“My daughter is in Grade 10 and she’s interested in pursuing a bachelor’s in architecture,” said Suhail Roge, who was visiting with his daughter Fatima. “We’re just trying to understand which universities offer the programme, what the fee structures are, and whether they have exchange opportunities.”
STEM subjects continue to dominate interest among high school students.
Kutaibah, who attended Edufair with his son Youssef, said, “My son is in Grade 11 and is planning to study either engineering or medicine. We’re still undecided about what’s best for him. We want him to study in the UAE, and that’s why we’re here – to explore options.”
Both fields remain popular for their stability, global relevance, and clear professional pathways.
