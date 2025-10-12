Edufair Abu Dhabi: Engineering education in the UAE gets a real-world upgrade

Bridging the skills gap, UAE universities are reshaping education with practical learning
Despite their strong technical foundations, many graduates still struggle to meet the fast-changing demands of industry – a gap universities are now working actively to bridge. Speaking at Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025, Prof. B. G. Prakash Kumar, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Associate Dean – Administration at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, shared how engineering programmes are being rethought to make learning more practical, industry-connected, and truly effective in preparing students for real-world challenges.
Prof. Kumar emphasised that while technical competence remains essential, students today must also focus on developing soft and professional skills relevant to their field.
“Along with technical knowledge, students today need to build strong professional competencies that align with their field,” he said.
“For example, as a chemical engineer, you learn about processing and other core concepts in the classroom. But, with the rise of AI, even chemical engineering students should take courses on machine learning and computational applications. AI is no longer just for computer science, it’s being integrated across all streams.”
He added that along with technical knowledge, attributes like leadership and creativity play a major role in helping students succeed.
According to Prof. Kumar, the skills gap is less about technical ability and more about mindset and work habits.
“When graduates enter the workforce, adaptability and time management become critical. If you can handle the pressures and solve complex problems, you can succeed.”
He noted that communication and leadership skills are key parts of this transformation. “Communication is something students must experience and develop along the way, through teamwork and real-world exposure,” he said.
“Equally important are leadership skills – the ability to take initiative, guide peers, and adapt to challenges, which play a crucial role in shaping successful professionals.”
One of the ways BITS Pilani Dubai is addressing these gaps is through its mentor-mentee programme.
“We have a mentor-mentee programme where about 10 to 15 students are guided by a faculty member from their first year to the final year. They regularly meet to discuss their goals and challenges. This helps students open up, develop essential skills, and build confidence,” Prof. Kumar explained.
The mentorship model, he added, helps students align academic goals with professional growth, while ensuring they stay on track throughout their academic journey.
To make classroom learning more industry-relevant, BITS Pilani Dubai has introduced the Industry Connect programme. “When we talk about the gap that keeps graduates from hitting the ground running, the key solution lies in stronger collaboration with industry,” said Prof. Kumar.
“To address this, we introduced a programme called Industry Connect, where professionals from various sectors teach around 20 per cent of a course. They engage directly with students in the classroom, helping to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world applications.”
He explained that this exposure gives students a first-hand understanding of workplace expectations and technologies, making them better prepared for employment.
Prof. Kumar also described how the university is redefining internships to make them more structured and outcomes-based. “Traditional internships often lack structure. Students simply complete their stint and return. But, our model is very different. We’ve built a structured 7.5 month internship programme. Faculty members visit the internship sites regularly to monitor progress and guide students. This ensures they’re not just observers but active contributors, working like employees within the company.”
He added that the university has partnered with around 50 companies, with many students receiving job offers after performing well during these placements.
Hands-on, project-based learning forms another pillar of the engineering curriculum. “Another key component is project-based learning, which we call Sparkle on our campus. It encourages students from all years to collaborate on real-world projects,” Prof. Kumar said.
This long-term, collaborative model helps students experience the process of research, innovation, and problem-solving from concept to completion, he explained.
As Prof. Kumar highlighted, the future of engineering education lies in combining academic excellence with real-world exposure. The shift is clear – universities are redefining learning to produce graduates who are industry-ready from day one.
