Under the School Fees Framework, the rate by which schools can adjust their fees is tied to each school’s most recent inspection rating.

Any fee adjustment by schools must be approved by KHDA.

How it works

Private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be allowed to increase their fees by up to 2.6 per cent. Schools dropping in the annual ratings will not be eligible to apply for any fee increase.

In numbers 365,000 students attend 220 private schools offering 17 different curricula in Dubai

77 per cent of students were enrolled in schools rated ‘Good’ or better during the last academic year

Enrolment at Dubai private schools increased by 12 per cent since the last academic year

Schools that improve their rating from 'Weak' to 'Acceptable' or from 'Acceptable' to 'Good' will be eligible to increase their fees by up to double the ECI of 2.6 per cent.

Schools moving from 'Good' to 'Very Good' will benefit from an increase of up to 1.75 times the ECI and schools improving their rating from 'Very Good' to 'Outstanding' will be eligible to increase their fees by up to 1.5 times the ECI.

Shamma AlMansouri, Director of Permits at KHDA, said: “Aligning the fee adjustment with schools’ inspections ratings emphasises the quality offered by schools, while enhancing the competitiveness of the sector and encouraging schools to meet the needs of parents by catering to the needs of a diverse student body to ensure access to high quality education for all children.

Shamma AlMansouri “Furthermore, the application of a scientific methodology to monitor and analyse the audited financial statements of private schools in Dubai allows for a transparent process that takes into account the interests of all our stakeholders and ensures continuous improvement in the quality of education offered by schools while also safeguarding the sustainability of the private schools’ sector.”

The School Fees Framework was introduced to allow schools to develop long-term growth plans while contributing to a robust and reliable private education sector that offers families a choice of high-quality education.

2023 inspection ratings at a glance

A total of 199 schools were inspected during the last round of inspections, including six schools that were inspected for the first time.

As many as 20 schools were rated ‘Outstanding’; 39 ‘Very Good’; 84 ‘Good’; and 55 ‘Acceptable’.

Only one school was rated ‘Weak’.

In other words, nearly 77 per cent of students were enrolled in schools rated ‘Good’ or better during the last academic year. Seventy six per cent of Emirati students (22,876) attended a private school rated ‘Good’ or better.

In all, 25 schools improved their ratings, with 39,795 students benefitting from the positive change.

Schools react

Private schools in Dubai have welcomed the announcement.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, which runs 27 schools in Dubai, told Gulf News, "GEMS Education has noted today’s announcement from KHDA.

Dino Varkey "The decision to increase school fees for academic year 2024-25, depending on KHDA approval for each school, empowers us to invest further in our teachers, curriculum provision, and facilities, the bedrocks of a quality education for every student.

"We will be informing our families in due course about their schools’ fee structure for the coming academic year, and we thank them again for their continuing trust in a GEMS Education school as the best choice for their children."