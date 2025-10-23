GOLD/FOREX
Demand rising among UAE families for top US boarding schools

American Boarding Schools Fair returns to Dubai next month

Families in the UAE considering a US boarding school education will have a rare opportunity for direct, face-to-face access to leading American institutions at the Sesameed Boarding School Fair – Dubai.

Curated by Sesameed Education, founded by veteran consultant Daniel Szeto, the fair gathers admissions officers, alumni, and expert advisors for a focused, insight-rich afternoon that demystifies applications and places your child’s potential front and centre.

With more than 20 years of experience and a strong reputation for integrity and results, Sesameed combines data-driven guidance with a deeply personal approach. The consultancy accepts no commissions from schools, ensuring advice is always transparent and student-first.

With over two decades of experience, Sesameed’s results speak volumes:

·         In 2024, 100% of students received at least one offer

·         93% were admitted to Top 30 US schools

·         80% of junior boarding applicants secured a place at their first-choice school

What to expect

·         Short, high-impact talks explain boarding school pathways, curriculum and campus life, academic fit, and how schools evaluate applicants.

·         Practical clinics cover interview readiness, personal statement storytelling, extracurricular positioning, athletics and arts recruiting, and reference strategies.

·         Timed consultations help families identify a tailored shortlist aligned with each student’s academics, character strengths, and long-term goals.

“Our mission is not just to secure school placements, but to help students discover the environments where they will thrive - academically, socially, and emotionally,” says founder Daniel Szeto, whose background spans both personal boarding experience and leadership of a top consultancy prior to launching Sesameed.

He will be joined by Rae Kuang, Sesameed’s Director, who has toured over 200 schools across the US, UK, and Switzerland and brings granular, on-the-ground insight into what truly differentiates each campus.

Who should attend

Parents and students in Grades 5–11 (including families considering immediate or next-cycle applications), expatriate and internationally minded households, and student-athletes or artists seeking specialised pathways. Whether you’re just exploring or ready to apply, you’ll leave with a clear plan.

What you’ll gain in one afternoon

·         Direct conversations with school representatives — no guesswork, no agent spin.

·         A personalised shortlist and application timeline you can action right away.

·         Insider guidance on scholarships/aid, testing, campus visits, and transition planning.

·         Confidence: understand what “fit” means for your child — and how to present it convincingly.

Event details

·         Date: Sunday, 9 November 2025 (Afternoon)

·         Venue: Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park

·         Format: Exhibitor meetings, expert talks, mini-clinics, and on-the-spot consultations

Places are limited to preserve meaningful one-to-one time. Reserve your spot now at https://events.gulfnews.com/AmericanBoardingSchoolFair2025Dubai

