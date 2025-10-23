American Boarding Schools Fair returns to Dubai next month

Families in the UAE considering a US boarding school education will have a rare opportunity for direct, face-to-face access to leading American institutions at the Sesameed Boarding School Fair – Dubai.

Curated by Sesameed Education, founded by veteran consultant Daniel Szeto, the fair gathers admissions officers, alumni, and expert advisors for a focused, insight-rich afternoon that demystifies applications and places your child’s potential front and centre.

With more than 20 years of experience and a strong reputation for integrity and results, Sesameed combines data-driven guidance with a deeply personal approach. The consultancy accepts no commissions from schools, ensuring advice is always transparent and student-first.

With over two decades of experience, Sesameed’s results speak volumes:

· In 2024, 100% of students received at least one offer

· 93% were admitted to Top 30 US schools

· 80% of junior boarding applicants secured a place at their first-choice school

What to expect

· Short, high-impact talks explain boarding school pathways, curriculum and campus life, academic fit, and how schools evaluate applicants.

· Practical clinics cover interview readiness, personal statement storytelling, extracurricular positioning, athletics and arts recruiting, and reference strategies.

· Timed consultations help families identify a tailored shortlist aligned with each student’s academics, character strengths, and long-term goals.

“Our mission is not just to secure school placements, but to help students discover the environments where they will thrive - academically, socially, and emotionally,” says founder Daniel Szeto, whose background spans both personal boarding experience and leadership of a top consultancy prior to launching Sesameed.