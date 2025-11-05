5 key reasons to consider a US boarding school

The second American Boarding School Fair returns to Dubai this Sunday
For many internationally minded families in the UAE, the dream of a world-class education begins with one big question: Is a US boarding school right for my child?
The answer, increasingly, is yes — and this Sunday, families in the UAE will have a unique opportunity to explore that path directly with admissions officers from leading American institutions at the American Boarding School Fair in Dubai.
Curated by Sesameed Education, the region’s most trusted name in US school admissions guidance, this one-afternoon event brings clarity, connection, and confidence to families considering the leap.
But before you meet the schools, here are five top reasons families are choosing US boarding schools—and how the fair will help you experience each one in action.
America’s boarding schools are known for rigorous academics and a holistic approach that shapes self-disciplined, independent thinkers—students who arrive at university not just prepared, but thriving.
At the fair, you’ll hear directly from schools that consistently send graduates to the Ivy League, Stanford, MIT, and beyond. Short, high-impact talks will break down how boarding school habits translate into lifelong success.
Boarding school friendships often become global networks—bonds built through shared challenges, diversity, and teamwork. At Sesameed’s event, you’ll meet alumni and admissions representatives from across the U.S. who’ll share what it truly means to live and learn in a global community — and how those relationships continue to shape careers and lives.
Small classes and close faculty mentorship are the hallmark of US boarding schools. Every student is known, encouraged, and challenged. During expert-led mini-clinics, Sesameed advisors will unpack how to identify schools that best match your child’s learning style, interests, and goals — because fit matters as much as prestige.
Safety, care, and belonging define the boarding school experience. Around-the-clock pastoral support ensures students are nurtured personally as well as academically. At the fair, real-life stories from current students and parents will give you a window into how schools create environments where teens grow with confidence and purpose.
From modern art studios to Olympic-grade sports facilities, boarding schools encourage students to explore and excel beyond academics. The fair’s interactive sessions will highlight how extracurriculars — leadership, research, service, arts — help students discover passions and stand out in competitive university applications.
Families in the UAE considering a US boarding school education will have a rare opportunity for direct, face-to-face access to leading American institutions at the American Boarding School Fair – Dubai.
Curated by Sesameed Education, founded by veteran consultant Daniel Szeto, the fair gathers admissions officers, alumni, and expert advisors for a focused, insight-rich afternoon that demystifies applications and places your child’s potential front and centre.
Parents and students in Grades 5–11, including those considering immediate or next-cycle applications; families seeking strong academic, athletic, or arts-focused options; and anyone curious about what boarding school life truly offers.
· Sunday, 9 November 2025 (Afternoon)
· Venue: Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park
· Time: 3-5pm
Places are limited to preserve meaningful one-to-one time. Reserve your spot now at https://events.gulfnews.com/AmericanBoardingSchoolFair2025Dubai
