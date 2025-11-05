5 key reasons to consider a US boarding school

For many internationally minded families in the UAE, the dream of a world-class education begins with one big question: Is a US boarding school right for my child?

The answer, increasingly, is yes — and this Sunday, families in the UAE will have a unique opportunity to explore that path directly with admissions officers from leading American institutions at the American Boarding School Fair in Dubai.

Curated by Sesameed Education, the region’s most trusted name in US school admissions guidance, this one-afternoon event brings clarity, connection, and confidence to families considering the leap.

But before you meet the schools, here are five top reasons families are choosing US boarding schools—and how the fair will help you experience each one in action.

1. Pathway to top universities

America’s boarding schools are known for rigorous academics and a holistic approach that shapes self-disciplined, independent thinkers—students who arrive at university not just prepared, but thriving.

At the fair, you’ll hear directly from schools that consistently send graduates to the Ivy League, Stanford, MIT, and beyond. Short, high-impact talks will break down how boarding school habits translate into lifelong success.

2. Connections that last a lifetime

Boarding school friendships often become global networks—bonds built through shared challenges, diversity, and teamwork. At Sesameed’s event, you’ll meet alumni and admissions representatives from across the U.S. who’ll share what it truly means to live and learn in a global community — and how those relationships continue to shape careers and lives.

3. Every student seen and supported