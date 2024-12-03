Dubai: More than one million workers are participating in the UAE’s ongoing 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations under the theme “Our Workers’ Happiness in Our Union’s Celebration”.

The celebrations, kicked off by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) yesterday, are being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police General Command, municipalities across the UAE, National Ambulance, and Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone.

The two-day nationwide celebrations feature a wide range of entertainment activities, competitions, giveaways, and prizes, including a raffle with a car as the grand prize.

In parallel with the celebratory events organised by the Ministry in collaboration with its partners, various festivities are also being held within labour accommodations organised by a number of companies.

The initiatives showcase how the UAE supports its workforce as vital pillars that drive its sustainable development and foster business excellence in the country.

These activities also align with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to enhance the well-being, happiness and quality of life for workers, reflecting a comprehensive and humane approach to workforce management.