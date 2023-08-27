Dubai: As many as 79 “unconventional” ideas leveraging latest technologies to boost the services and performance of Dubai government departments have been proposed in the latest cycle of the ‘Dubai 10X’ initiative.

The approved projects will be announced at a later date.

The ideas were evaluated according to a set of criteria relating to their potential outcome, the time taken to implement the project, the project’s ability to integrate with other government services, and their impact on the quality of life in Dubai.

What is Dubai 10X?

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Dubai 10X, which is overseen by DFF, aims to develop government services and drive a shift in mentality among public sector employees.

The initiative is in line with Dubai’s efforts to become the “world’s most future-ready city”.

On Sunday, DFF announced that 33 government entities in Dubai have proposed 79 project ideas in the third cycle of the Dubai 10X initiative. Some of the latest projects were the result of collaboration between up to 11 entities. Dubai Municipality participated in 16 projects, more than any other entity.

More than 25 workshops were organised as part of the third cycle of Dubai 10X. The sessions hosted teams from across government who discussed and developed ideas and projects based on the need to prepare for future trends, challenges and opportunities.

‘New milestone’

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said: “The third cycle of Dubai 10X marks a new milestone in government cooperation and supports its efforts to design the future of Dubai, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of [Sheikh Hamdan].”

He added: “This initiative has successfully promoted a culture of innovation and partnership among government entities, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to being at the forefront of shaping the future. These efforts are about keeping pace with evolving changes and leveraging new opportunities and technologies that serve society and further enhance our readiness for the future.

“The projects developed under Dubai 10X are based on unconventional ideas that lead to transformative initiatives within government. They are the result of cooperation between government teams who are committed to building the future of Dubai. This initiative has contributed to the development of skills and talents, equipping employees with the tools of the future and encouraging them to contribute to shaping the future of governance.”

nAmer Abdulraoof, director of the Dubai 10X initiative, said: “The third cycle’s projects focus on using partnerships to develop innovative government services that help us keep pace with and anticipate changes. These projects help consolidate Dubai’s leadership as one of the best cities for shaping the future of governments.