Dubai: Innovative tech-based government services meeting the needs of community members won The GovTech Prize 2024 on Tuesday at World Governments Summit in Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, honoured winning entities from India, Kazhakstan, Ghana, and Indonesia.
Winners
India’s iRaste - an AI-driven road safety initiative of India’s Ministry for Road Transport and Highways the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways - was one of the winners. iRaste (Intelligent Solutions for Road Safety Through Technology and Engineering) has a focus on predictive insights. The aim of the project is to cut urban road accidents by half and improve transportation efficiency. It’s core objective is to prevent accidents before they occur by utilising predictive insights generated by sophisticated AI algorithms. These algorithms analyse data from various sources, such as traffic patterns, weather conditions, and road network infrastructure, to identify potential hazards and suggest proactive measures. The project has set a target to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent in urban areas.
Other winners of the GovTech Prize on Tuesday were Digital Family Card, Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan;Ghana Education Outcomes Project, Ministry of Education, Ghana; SATUSEHAT, Ministry of Health, Indonesia.
About the Award
The Prize recognises innovations in creating human-centric government service experiences in the categories of Educational Services, Healthcare Services, AI Powered Government Services, and Inclusive Digital Transformation.
An independent jury team evaluated the submissions to determine the winners.
The M-Gov Award and the GovTech Prize are annual awards managed by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme (EGSEP) at the UAE Prime Minister’s Office. These awards are designed to encourage pioneering students, researchers, government agencies and institutions, private sector companies and startups to develop innovative solutions and explore new opportunities for a better future for humanity.
In its ninth edition, as part of the World Governments Summit 2024, The GovTech Prize is presented to government entities, central or local, worldwide to recognise creative and innovative solutions that address pressing challenges and create exceptional government service experiences.
The award aims to recognise solutions that adopt novel approaches and techniques efficiently leveraging technology to solve problems affecting a large segment of the population and provide tangible benefits with the ability to expand geographically across borders.