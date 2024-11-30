Dubai: On the occasion of Commemoration Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday said all sacrifices pale in comparison to those made by Emirati martyrs.

In a message accompanying a video posted on his account on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On Commemoration Day, all sacrifices pale in comparison to those made by our martyrs. Across the nation, we stand in solemn honour of their shed blood.