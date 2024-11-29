Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE’s exceptional achievements and progress have been shaped by the visionary leadership of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and the steadfast support of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. He praised the sacrifices of the brave heroes of the UAE Armed Forces who gave their lives in the line of duty, carrying out their responsibilities with unwavering dedication and selflessness. Their sacrifices remain a lasting source of inspiration, teaching lessons in patriotism, loyalty and service to the people, and dedication to the nation’s progress.