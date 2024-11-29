Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces remain the nation’s shield, safeguarding its resources and prosperity.
Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE’s exceptional achievements and progress have been shaped by the visionary leadership of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and the steadfast support of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. He praised the sacrifices of the brave heroes of the UAE Armed Forces who gave their lives in the line of duty, carrying out their responsibilities with unwavering dedication and selflessness. Their sacrifices remain a lasting source of inspiration, teaching lessons in patriotism, loyalty and service to the people, and dedication to the nation’s progress.
Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks were made on the occasion of the UAE’s Commemoration Day, observed on November 30 to honour the brave heroes who gave their lives in service to the nation. He stated that the day embodies the values of courage, determination, and the UAE’s commitment to justice and supporting those in need.
The UAE will always honour the inspiring sacrifices of its heroes, who gave their lives to safeguarding the nation’s achievements, His Highness said. Their bravery has enriched the UAE’s history with shining examples of courage, loyalty, and unwavering patriotism.
He said the UAE’s martyrs are a symbol of pride, dignity, and national honour. They exemplify loyalty, embodying the highest values and firm determination, reflecting the true spirit and integrity of the people.
Sheikh Hamdan also expressed deep gratitude to the families of the UAE’s martyrs, stating that as the nation commemorates this day, they honour the families of those who gave their all in defence of the nation’s honour. He highlighted that their heroism, valour and sacrifices will inspire future generations of Emiratis.