Abu Dhabi: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced the closure of all residency and passport offices across the UAE from Saturday, November 30, to Tuesday, December 3, in observance of Martyrs’ Day and UAE National Day. The closure affects all General Directorate offices, Amer centres, typing offices, and the Al Aweer Centre, which handles cases related to the exemption of violators of residency laws, visas, and visit permits.
Regular operations will resume on Wednesday, December 4, when the Violators’ Status Settlement Center in Al Aweer and Amer centres in Dubai will operate according to their standard working hours.
For urgent matters during the National Day holiday, customers can visit the Customer Happiness Center at Dubai Airport, Terminal 3 (Arrivals Hall), which operates 24/7.
The GDRFA encourages customers to address any overstaying or visa-related issues and to submit visa extension requests before November 30 to avoid potential complications or delays. The administration also urged all relevant offices to coordinate and plan to ensure smooth operations during this period.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai urges all individuals benefiting from the grace period for resolving residency law violations to take advantage of the remaining time to regularize their status. The grace period, exempting late fees, will conclude on December 31, 2024.
The GDRFA extends its best wishes for a happy holiday and a joyful UAE National Day celebration to all.