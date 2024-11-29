Abu Dhabi: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced the closure of all residency and passport offices across the UAE from Saturday, November 30, to Tuesday, December 3, in observance of Martyrs’ Day and UAE National Day. The closure affects all General Directorate offices, Amer centres, typing offices, and the Al Aweer Centre, which handles cases related to the exemption of violators of residency laws, visas, and visit permits.