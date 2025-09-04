IGCF 2025 in Sharjah to bring 237 speakers across 110 events

On food security, Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, will outline national strategies for resilient food systems and boosting public trust in policy. Hamed Al Hamed, Founder and CEO of Gracia Group, will share a local model of smart farming that connects consumers with national produce while reducing waste. Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Agriculture and Livestock, will present an integrated agro-livestock model designed to improve efficiency across value chains. International expertise will also feature, with Gary Burniske of Purdue University’s Center for Global Food Security speaking on supply-chain resilience, while Rashid Abdullah Bin Huwaiden from Sharjah Cooperative Society will highlight retail strategies for minimising community-level waste.

Sharjah: Sharjah is gearing up to host the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), with preparations in full swing for what is expected to be its most ambitious edition yet. Held under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life,” the 2025 forum will bring together 237 global speakers across 110 events, positioning Sharjah as a hub for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration.

Education will be another major pillar. Sal Khan, Founder of Khan Academy, will explore the shift from learning to empowerment and how open-education platforms can prepare students for the future. Professor Oussama Khatib of Stanford University will present insights on robotics and advanced learning experiences, while Elias bin Awad bin Al-Thawab bin Saif Al-Ma’ani, President of the Arab Parliament for the Child, will lead a youth parliamentary simulation to develop dialogue and civic skills. Other contributions will include Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, on school excellence as a driver of sustainability, and Sheikha Dr. Lobna bint Ali Al Khalifa of Bahrain on quality-assurance tools for higher education. Katie Merx, Founder of Merx Communications, will analyse education narratives in corporate communications, while Amaj Rahimi-Midani, Founder of Poseidon-AI, will demonstrate AI’s role in learning and entrepreneurship. Author and broadcaster Hind Khlaifat will focus on youth empowerment and public-facing educational content.

The public health agenda will include Sheikha Dr. Najla Ali Al Mualla, Director of Central Laboratories at Sharjah Municipality, who will discuss the role of laboratories in early warning systems and quality control. Khaled Kabbara, Communications Officer at UNHCR GCC, will focus on humanitarian communication in health crises. Academic perspectives will come from Dr. Fatima Barqji of Wayne State University, presenting research on mobile-health campaigns for diabetes management, and Dr. Sameera Setoutah, who will examine nutrition communication in smart government systems.

The green economy pillar will examine international partnerships and economic diplomacy. Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, will lead a discussion on cross-sector collaboration for a low-emissions economy. UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali will explore green investment opportunities with Asia, while Irish Ambassador Alison Milton will share Europe’s experiences in green innovation. Finnish Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä will present Nordic models of clean technology and energy efficiency, and Jorge Archila, Guatemala’s Ambassador to the UAE, will look at opportunities for cooperation with Latin America in low-emissions value chains.

Environmental sustainability will highlight how communication can accelerate the transition to greener cities. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, will address digital transformation in urban services. Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Environmental Advisor to the Government of Ajman, will present behavioural models for sustainable lifestyles. Dr. Zaid Nawaiseh, Secretary General of Jordan’s Ministry of Government Communication, will discuss embedding sustainability into governance. UNESCO’s Salah Khaled will highlight education’s role, while Sherif Tawfik of Microsoft will outline how cloud infrastructure supports sustainability. Dina Sherif of MIT will present entrepreneurship models promoting prosperity with environmental responsibility.

