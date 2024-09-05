Sharjah: Traditional communication models have become outdated, said a top UAE government official on the second day of the 13th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024).

In his keynote address, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), noted that under the visionary leadership of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate is steadfast in its belief that human capital is the cornerstone of a nation’s advancement.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), attended the inaugural discussions of the second and concluding day of the IGCF.

From being a strategic tool to navigate global challenges to bolstering countries’ soft power through the promotion of tourism, the critical importance of strategic government communication was highlighted by leading UAE officials.

“Only through exchanging knowledge and collaborative partnerships can these initiatives thrive and uplift their societies” Allay noted while highlighting that the IGCF 2024 theme “Agile Governments ... Innovative Communication” has been coined as a response to recent global shifts.

He said that the traditional communication models have become outdated and must be replaced with strategies that resonate with modern societies. “Our mission is to move beyond outdated frameworks and develop new models that resonate with contemporary societies,” Allay noted.

The power of adventure sports

Adventure sports and outdoor activities have the power to inspire future generations to work in harmony with nature for conservation and sustainable development of their homeland and the planet, agreed panellists at a session titled ‘When Adventure Turns into Soft Power’.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, who has also been the Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, said that one cannot think of an adventure without stability and the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE has been able to provide that. Exhorting everyone to be adventurous, he noted that there was adventure in entrepreneurship too as was evident from Sharjah’s investment in universities and its establishment of Sheraa to empower and support young people to give shape to their ideas.

Ahmed Alhendawi, Secretary General of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, noted that unlike formal education, scout movements gave a soft power mixed with adventure. He added that the impact of scout activities was such that it gave youngsters an edge because the knowledge, skills and awareness gained through it is vast.

For Anelie Pompei, who has climbed the highest mountain in every continent including Everest, the connection with nature through adventure sports was a means to appreciate and protect it. “By challenging yourself, conquering yourself, taking risks and being risk aware”, one learnt how to stay alive and to protect what we love, she stated.

Human resilience celebrated

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi also listened in on powerful narratives by humanitarians, leading local officials, influencers.

Maya Ghazal, the world’s first female Syrian refugee pilot and Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) moved the audience as she recounted her personal journey from war-torn Syria to breaking boundaries in the aviation industry, in her talk ‘Refugee Hopes and Diana’s Legacy’.

Reflecting on her journey of arriving in the UK as a 15-year-old refugee from Syria and being rejected from schools due to her language barrier, Ghazal emphasised the need for better education opportunities for refugees, noting the staggering statistic that only 6% of refugees have access to university education, compared to a global average of 22%.

Ghazal shared, “Given the right opportunities, refugees don’t just survive — they thrive. It’s up to governments and individuals to change lives by investing in their potential.” She urged governments, educational institutions, and the private sector to work together to ensure refugees, particularly girls, have access to education and meaningful livelihoods.

Emirates Genome Program

Dr Ahmad Al Awadhi of the Emirates Genome Programme (EGP) showcased this ambitious initiative, which aims to create a comprehensive genome map of UAE citizens, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to securing a healthier future for its population.

“The program is the largest of its kind in the world, with over one million samples, and it’s revolutionising how we understand and treat genetic diseases like thalassaemia, diabetes, and various types of cancer,” he noted.

Since its launch in 2021, the EGP has achieved significant milestones, including raising awareness about genetic diseases and securing the participation of more than 650,000 citizens by September 2024.

Looking ahead, Dr. Al Awadhi said, the goal is to reach one million samples, ensuring that every Emirati has access to better health outcomes through the power of genomics.

The power of kindness and emotional connections

Zachery Dereniowski, a medical student-turned-social media sensation, captivated the IGCF 2024 audience with his journey of kindness and connection. He shared how a personal low in the year 2020 led to a pivotal moment where two strangers sat with him on a street, offering emotional support. This encounter inspired him to create TikTok videos focused on human connection, which have since gone viral. That moment sparked his mission to help others through small, meaningful acts.

Heartwarming stories

Dereniowski recounted heartwarming stories of his viral acts of kindness, including raising $100,000 for a man named Michael in New York. “The most powerful part of that experience wasn’t the money we raised — it was Michael telling me that, after seven years, he finally had people he could call friends,” he shared. Dereniowski, who also started a non-profit named ‘Kindness is Cool,’ encouraged the audience to recognise the profound impact they can have on others, saying: “In a world where disconnection is rampant, small acts of kindness can bridge gaps and foster profound human connections.”