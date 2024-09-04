Sharjah: The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) opened in Sharjah today with His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurating the mega event.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) and Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salem Al Qassimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, were also present.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the theme ‘Agile Governments...Innovative Communication’, the forum is focusing on communication strategies and practices and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed praised the strategy of the Sharjah Ruler in communicating with residents and solving their problems immediately through the direct line programme and Mabara which have been specially set up for the public.

He said among the many achievements realised through these direct communication initiatives, the Mabara initiative has helped settle debts worth over Dh1.15 billion of Sharjah residents.