Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the theme ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication’, the forum will bring together over 250 experts and specialists to discuss critical topics across 18 diverse platforms. They will share their insights, experiences, and expertise to formulate recommendations and initiatives that will equip countries worldwide with future communication strategies and practices, enhancing their roles in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

This year’s forum will feature more than 160 activities, including main and side sessions, inspirational speeches, and a training programme comprising 40 capacity-building workshops, youth-focused activities, and platforms showcasing the latest research and academic theses in communication sciences. Over 40 local, regional, and international partners support the event.

Prominent speakers

The list of speakers includes Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director-general of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Simon Robert Kofe, a leading global voice on climate and sustainability; Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, director-general of UAE National Media Office; Dr Ahmed Al Awadhi, senior vice-president for community and government affairs and director of the Emirati Genome Programme; and Ghannam Al Mazrouei, secretary-general of the UAE Competitiveness Council.

They will be joined by Annelie Pompe, adventurer; Hector Monsegur, founder of a cybersecurity start-up; Rachid El Yazmi, Moroccan engineer and inventor; Justin Lin, global economist; Professor Fumio Hayashi, Japanese economist; Dr Nader Al Ghazal, certified digital transformation adviser from MIT; Bear Grylls, British explorer; Maya Ghazal, the first Syrian refugee pilot and UN goodwill ambassador; Zachery Dereniowski, humanitarian and content creator; Dr. Alan Smithson, co-founder of MetaVRse; and Dr David Lallment, head of the Disaster Analytics for Society Lab in Singapore. The forum will be presented by Mohammed Khalaf, director-general of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, alongside Osama Mounir, Egyptian media personality.

Strategic partnerships

The forum’s main sessions will be supported by strategic partners, including du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, Arada, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Sharjah Media City (Shams).

Five pillars

The forum’s agenda is structured around five main themes: The Impact of Government Communication on Economic Resilience’, ‘Communication and Adventure Tourism to Develop the Tourism Economy,’ ‘The Role of Effective Communication in Attracting Talent as a National Asset,’ ‘The Future of Government Communication in the Digital Age,’ and ‘The New Wave of Personal Interaction’.