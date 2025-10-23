UAE is the place to be for business and safety, says boxing star Amir Khan

Davids, who moved to the UAE in 2016 to pursue a second career in business and art, said the country’s cultural landscape remains a wellspring of inspiration. “There’s so much happening in the UAE’s art scene. Especially in Sharjah where you have events like the Sharjah International Book Fair, cultural hubs like the House of Wisdom, and then the vast desert–all of which have been incredible sources of inspiration [for me as an artist]. Sharjah is definitely a place that inspires. It teaches you, welcomes you, and reminds you that this is your home–where communities truly live and create together.”