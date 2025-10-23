UAE is the place to be for business and safety, says boxing star Amir Khan

At Sharjah Investment Forum, sports stars highlight the UAE’s appeal for investors
Sharjah: “When it comes to business, this is the place to be,” said two-time world boxing champion Amir Khan, speaking at the Sharjah Investment Forum – World Investment Conference 2025 (SIF-WIC 2025) on Thursday.
Khan, who operates several boxing academies and partnerships in the UAE including the AK Academy by BoxIQ, said the country’s openness, diversity and sense of safety make it stand out as a global hub for entrepreneurship. “The UAE brings together people of all nationalities and faiths with an incredible sense of opportunity. I’ve travelled and lived in many countries, but nowhere feels as safe and welcoming–it truly ticks all the boxes and feels like home to me.”
Recalling a traumatic moment when he was robbed at gunpoint in London in 2022, Khan said that experience reshaped how he valued safety and community. “In that moment [when someone put a gun to my head], all I wanted was to stay alive. That experience changed everything for me. It made me realise the value of safety and respect–things the UAE offers in abundance. Here, people respect you, your time, and your space. It’s a safe, hospitable country that truly makes you feel protected and at peace.”
The discussion, titled “Beyond Borders: What Makes the UAE Home for Global Icons”, also featured former Dutch footballer Edgar Davids and ex-French football captain Patrice Evra, who both spoke of the country’s ability to connect cultures and inspire creativity beyond sport.
Evra, who first invested in the UAE in 2014 while still playing for Manchester United, said the country’s geography has been a game-changer for business. “Nearly two-thirds of the world’s population are just a four-hour flight away from the UAE. As someone who travels constantly, its strategic location has transformed how I live and work. When I had my company in the UK, the world felt far away. Now I can attend global business meetings in the Far East and still be back home by evening. The UAE has made my life easier and more connected.”
Having since built companies across technology, wellness, beauty and real estate, Evra said the country’s environment continues to foster innovation and collaboration. “In the UAE, you’re always meeting someone who shares your vision. There’s absolutely no other place I’d rather be.”
Davids, who moved to the UAE in 2016 to pursue a second career in business and art, said the country’s cultural landscape remains a wellspring of inspiration. “There’s so much happening in the UAE’s art scene. Especially in Sharjah where you have events like the Sharjah International Book Fair, cultural hubs like the House of Wisdom, and then the vast desert–all of which have been incredible sources of inspiration [for me as an artist]. Sharjah is definitely a place that inspires. It teaches you, welcomes you, and reminds you that this is your home–where communities truly live and create together.”
The session formed part of the second day of SIF-WIC 2025, held under the theme Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future. Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with WAIPA and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the two-day forum drew more than 10,000 participants from 142 countries and 130 international speakers.
