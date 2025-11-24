Carebara Sharjahensis becomes the first recorded species of its kind in the country
Sharjah: A seldom-seen ant species emerged in Wadi Shees, pinpointed by Professor Dr. Mustafa Sharaf from Al Dhaid Wildlife Center. This marks a substantial entry in the scientific records maintained by Sharjah's Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA). The documentation of Carebara Sharjahensis — known as the Sharjah Ant — further anchors ongoing efforts to log and shield the area's biological variety. With this event, the monitoring of species unique to the Hajar Mountains steps into new territory and strengthens the UAE’s body of research.
The significance of this ant lies in its status as the first officially catalogued Carebara species within the UAE, and just the third of its kind noted anywhere on the Arabian Peninsula. This distinction draws attention to the ecological particularity of the region and signals potential for future scientific discoveries.
Researchers uncovered only one specimen, a so-called "soldier" ant, despite returning to the location on multiple occasions. This lone finding highlights how few of these ants exist above ground and suggests the species lives out of sight, in highly selective microhabitats — likely deep underground, hidden from conventional detection.
This outcome situates Sharjah prominently within entomology across the region, a direct reflection of the emirate’s focus on prioritising science and systematic knowledge within conservation, while also encouraging in-depth research projects.
The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah stated that the identification of the Carebara Sharjahensis "Sharjah Ant" constitutes a notable advancement for Sharjah’s drive to promote scientific study and chronicle the Hajar Mountains' distinct environmental features. Such commitment keeps Sharjah's environmental legacy thoroughly recorded and secured.
With this find, the region's environmental richness stands emphasised again. The event demonstrates that Sharjah’s natural terrain sustains rare, locally adapted species requiring both protection and stewardship. EPAA has credited the Al Dhaid Wildlife Center team for their scientific contributions, which help maintain Sharjah’s position as a centre for biodiversity research in this part of the world.
EPAA maintains its backing for ecological investigations and fieldwork, striving for maximum protection across mountainous sites to safeguard the species living there. This ongoing strategy helps sustain both scientific advancement and the preservation of entire ecosystems.
EPAA further stated that this rare find demonstrates the effectiveness of Sharjah’s environmental surveillance systems and the skill of its research teams, whose systematic work secures the documentation and survival of native flora and fauna.
According to scientific analysis, Carebara Sharjahensis shares partial characteristics with a related species from Zimbabwe, but it stands apart through its distinct anatomical traits — chiefly, pronounced lateral projections on either side of the head and a scattering of fine sensory hairs. The ant exhibits a consistent yellow colouring and several well-defined morphological features in both its head and thorax. These aspects establish the species as distinct, enriching the region’s overall biological profile. The search for additional colony members is ongoing, with preliminary observations suggesting the ants spend their lives below ground, amongst decaying material.
