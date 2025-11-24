According to scientific analysis, Carebara Sharjahensis shares partial characteristics with a related species from Zimbabwe, but it stands apart through its distinct anatomical traits — chiefly, pronounced lateral projections on either side of the head and a scattering of fine sensory hairs. The ant exhibits a consistent yellow colouring and several well-defined morphological features in both its head and thorax. These aspects establish the species as distinct, enriching the region’s overall biological profile. The search for additional colony members is ongoing, with preliminary observations suggesting the ants spend their lives below ground, amongst decaying material.