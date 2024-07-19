Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning, Faisal Al Ibrahim, met with World Bank Group president Ajay Banga discussing regional and global economic challenges, as well as opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the World Bank, according to Saudi Gazette report.
Also present at the meeting were vice minister of economy and planning Ammar Nagadi, deputy minister for policies and economic planning Rakan Alsheikh, CEO of the national infrastructure fund (INFRA) Esmail Al Sallom, general director of the economic research and insights department Yaser Faquih, and general supervisor for international organizations Hattan Saman.
World Bank Group President Ajay Banga was accompanied by managing director for operations Anna Bjerde and vice president for the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region Ousmane Dione.
This meeting followed their previous one in January, this year, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in the Swiss city of Davos, during which they discussed the role Saudi Arabia plays in inclusive economic development through its cooperation with multilateral development banks.