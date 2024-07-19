Dubai: Saudi Arabia advances with the construction of what it says will be the world's largest urban park, King Salman Park in Riyadh, showcasing initial building progress through newly released videos.

King Salman Park in Riyadh, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and valued at $9.4 billion (Dh34.5 billion) by global real estate consultants Knight Frank.

Despite challenges faced by Saudi Arabia's giga-projects due to lower oil prices, Riyadh remains a priority as it prepares to host the 2030 World Expo and the 2034 World Cup.

Recent photographs reveal a nearly completed arts complex within Salman Park, sprawling 16.7 square kilometres.

The park's design includes valleys dotted with a million trees, enhanced by rivers and water jets to create a microclimate.

Surrounding it is a 7-kilometre circular walkway known as The Loop. The park, five times larger than New York's Central Park, is designed by Saudi architects Omrania and Denmark's Henning Larsen, featuring amenities like a national theatre, multiple museums, a golf course, and residential areas.

While the project has surpassed its initial target completion year of 2024, with a new projected timeline set for 2027 according to Knight Frank, green spaces are yet to be fully realised.