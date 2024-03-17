1 of 11
New Delhi: India, with its burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape, continues to produce visionary leaders who are reshaping industries and inspiring millions. Here's a curated list of the top 10 Indian entrepreneurs poised to make significant waves in 2024:
RITESH AGARWAL: The 30-year-old billionaire from India is the founder and CEO of OYO, the world's most affordable hotel chain. OYO Rooms, on average, generates about $56.6 million every month and has over 3000 employees in 800 cities across 80 countries. At just 25 years old, Ritesh became the world's second-youngest self-made billionaire.
ARUN PANDIT: Renowned as Astro Arun Pandit, he has revolutionized astrology and numerology in India. Through the relentless pursuit of knowledge and formal education, he became a Gold Medalist Astrologer, blending tradition with scientific rigour.
AZHAR IQUBAL: The CEO of Inshorts joins Shark Tank as a judge for Season 3. Azhar co-founded 'News in Shorts' during college, which later evolved into the Inshorts app.
DIVYANSH SENGAR: Entrepreneur from Uttar Pradesh emerged as an affiliate marketing maven during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through mentorship, Divyansh empowers aspiring entrepreneurs, embodying the transformative power of self-belief and unwavering determination.
SUDHIR KOVE: Sudhir Kove's passion for graphology ignited a mission to empower others, especially during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Establishing the Sudhir Kove Life Transformation Academy, he offers wristwatch analysis, numerology, astrology, and scientific logo design courses.
FALGUNI SANJAY NAYAR: Nykaa's CEO drew inspiration from her father's business acumen in managing a bearings company. Nayar's journey reflects her entrepreneurial spirit, driving her to establish Nykaa as India's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer.
SAKSHI CHANDRAAKAR: From facing setbacks to launching her career branding programs, Sakshi embodies the spirit of perseverance. Her "Rise with Excellence" mantra speaks to the human desire to overcome challenges and strive for greatness.
VISHNU ACHARYA: As the head of corporate strategy and M&A at Razorpay, he claims to have closed deals worth $200 million across over 12 acquisitions while expanding Razorpay's business in new areas and markets. Harshil Mathur, co-founder and CEO of Razorpay, says Acharya's team will play an instrumental role as the fintech prepares for an IPO in the next two to three years.
SAMEER SATYARTH: A self-made millionaire at just 20 years old, Sameer started his entrepreneurial journey at 14. He is considered one of India's youngest entrepreneurs. He began with his company, Raidonnews, which crossed a revenue of $38,300+ in just three years. He is also a co-founder of other companies, such as Fox Wing Media LLP and Gemrishi.
AADIT PALICHA: Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra returned from Stanford when the pandemic hit. What started as a WhatsApp group in an apartment in Mumbai to help elderly neighbours get groceries quickly amid lockdowns is now one of India's fastest-growing internet companies with 150 stores and a target of annualized sales of $200 million by April 2025.
