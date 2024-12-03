Seoul: Park Min Jae, known for his roles in K-dramas like The Korea-Khitan War, Tomorrow and Little Women, has died. He was 32.

South Korean portal Xports News broke the news that Park Min Jae died from sudden cardiac arrest on November 29 while travelling in China, straitstimes.com reported.

His agency, Big Title, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

"A beautiful actor who loved acting and always did his best, Park Min-jae has gone to heaven," it wrote on Instagram. "We will no longer be able to see his acting, but we will always remember him with pride," the note read.

The agency added that he did not have major health issues before leaving for the trip.

Park appeared in drama series such as Mr Lee (2021), Little Women (2022), Snap And Spark (2023 to 2024) and Korea-Khitan War (2023 to 2024).

In his fond memory, Park's younger brother Park Jae-hyung paid him a tribute on social media.

"Our beloved brother has gone to rest peacefully," he wrote. "I hope more people can come and send him off. Please understand that we will not be able to contact everyone individually."