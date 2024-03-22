1 of 10
The world's first theme park devoted to the 'Dragon Ball' universe of comics, movies, and games will be built in Qiddiya, south of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, the franchise owner said on Friday.
Featuring 30 rides centred around the world of magical martial artist Goku and friends, theme park will be developed by Qiddiya Investment Co., a real estate firm backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
The 500,000 metre project will feature rides and attractions in seven areas inspired by the series along with hotels and restaurants.
One of the park's signature rides will be a 70-meter high roller coaster named after Shenron, the manga's magical dragon.
The statement said the attraction would be split into seven themed zones based on the magical dragon-containing balls that are central to the series.
"Dragon Ball" was first serialised in Japan's Weekly Shonen Jump comic magazine in 1984 before being adapted into movies, video games and TV shows distributed in more than 80 countries.
Its creator, Japanese manga comic creator Akira Toriyama, died this month at age 68, prompting eulogies and memorials from fans around the world.
Saudi Arabia is diversifying with a number of entertainment-related mega projects.
Qiddiya is being built on a site more than double the size of Florida's Disney World and is planned to include a Six Flags roller coaster theme park as well.
