Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has unveiled Treyam, a premier resort positioned where the desert landscape meets the sea.
The resort is the latest addition to NEOM, the evolving regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia.
Strategically located across azure lagoons at the southern end of the Gulf of Aqaba, Treyam stands as a luxury gateway inviting guests to experiment with active lifestyles. Its bridge-like architecture connects the northern and southern shores, hosting a 250-room luxury resort.
The upper and lower floors offer panoramic views of the tidal lagoon below and vast skies above. A 450-meter-long rooftop infinity pool gives guests an elevated vantage point 36 metres above the sea.
The resort boasts a variety of pursuits, such as sailing, diving and other water sports, along a range of exciting land-based activities.
Guests will also enjoy extensive technology-enhanced health and wellness offerings and fitness amenities, alongside luxury spa treatments accompanied by a selection of cuisines and fine dining options.
Aligned with NEOM's unwavering commitment to conservation and innovation, Treyam integrates into its coastal ecosystem.
Its unveiling follows the recent announcements of sustainable tourism initiatives across the Gulf of Aqaba, namely Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan and Gidori.
