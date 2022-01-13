1 of 35
In December 2021, I visited Prague, the capital of Czech Republic. This is St. Vitus Cathedral that caught my eyes due to its architecture and intricate design. The Church is situated entirely within the Prague Castle complex.
The facade of St. Vitus Cathedral has beautiful baroque designs and carefully crafted carvings. This cathedral is a prominent example of Gothic architecture.
Inside St. Vitus Cathedral, you will see mosaic glass windows showing artistic elements from the Renaissance and Baroque periods.
Here is another beautiful stained glass window inside the church, with colourful artwork depicting angels and apostles.
This is a window rosette called "Creation of the World" inside St. Vitus Church. The church's furniture is mostly Baroque. The Baroque furnishings, made by woodcarvings of early Baroque altars, are eye catching.
The spire at the South side of St. Vitus Cathedral.
St. Vitus Cathedral is the largest and most important church in Czech Republic.
The construction of this Cathedral began on November 21, 1344, when the seat of Prague was elevated to an archbishopric.
Mosaic of the Last Judgement at the Golden Gate at the South side of St. Vitus Cathedral.
This is the South door and tower including spire of St. Vitus Cathedral.
St. George's Basilica at Prague Castle is known as the best-preserved Romanesque church in Prague and the oldest church building in the Prague Castle.
This photo shows Prague's Marian column, which was built in the Old Town Square in the year 1650. The column was sculpted by Johann Georg Bendl. It was the fourth oldest Marian column in Europe, following Rome (1614), Munich (1638), and Vienna (1647).
This is the Church of Our Lady before Týn, is a dominant feature of the Old Town of Prague, Czech Republic.
The Old Town Square of Prague is always crowded with many tourists as this city is where many of them start their journey, especially during this winter season.
The Prague Astronomical Clock or Prague Orloj is a medieval astronomical clock attached to the Old Town Hall in Prague.
The clock was first installed in 1410, making it the third-oldest astronomical clock in the world and the oldest clock still in operation.
The Prague Old Town Astronomical Clock was designed in 1410.
Bright and colourful Christmas tree beside the Marian column of Prague, which is a religious monument consisting of a column topped with a statue of the Virgin Mary, located in the city's Old Town Square.
The Jan Hus Memorial in Old Town Square, Prague during the winter season.
Snow at the Old Town Square, Prague.
The landscape of Prague, the surrounding hills, the many church towers make up a unique perspective, giving Prague its description as the “city of a hundred spires.”
The panorama of Prague's Downtown City with the view of the mountains and overcast skies.
Clementinum is a complex of baroque buildings which was built in 1556. There are so many hotels around this area that is very close to the Clementinum and the National Library, one of the most historical landmarks of Prague.
The interior design of the National Library, which is the biggest library in the Czech Republic, housing around six million documents. The library's main building is located in the historical Clementinum building in the centre of Prague.
At the observation deck of the Astronomy Tower, Prague city is magical, full of churches and spires, everything was red tiled roofs and narrow streets of old Prague.
This is the fashion avenue, where you can buy designer clothes, shoes, in Parizska street Prague, Old Town, Czech Republic.
Wenceslas Square is conveniently located opposite the National Museum. The square is easily identifiable by the giant horse sculpture depicting Saint Wenceslas accompanied by four Czech patron saints.
The statue of the Reader by Jaroslav Róna can be found just a short distance from the Old Town Square, at the beginning of Kaprova Street.
Charles Bridge is a medieval stone arch bridge that crosses the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the bridge is 516 metres (1,693 ft) long and nearly 10 metres (33 ft) wide.
The Old Town Bridge Tower is situated on one side of Charles Bridge. Mainly due to its rich decoration, the Old Town Bridge Tower is referred to as the most beautiful tower in Central Europe.
The Charles Bridge is one of Prague’s most famous attractions, located in the middle of a city known for its Gothic and Baroque architecture. It is the oldest bridge standing over the Vtlava River, and the second-oldest bridge in the Czech Republic. It was constructed by order of King Charles IV, and took between the years 1357 and 1402 to complete.
This is the Old Town Bridge Tower was designed by the architect Petr Parler.
One of the most spectacular parts of the bridge are the 30 sculptures down the bridge. Each sculpture is of tremendous significance, and have been made or re-made throughout the years since the late 17th century. The statues were placed on the bridge starting in 1683 to bring Catholicism back to the city after the end of the Thirty Years War, which ended in 1648 after a final conflict on the Charles Bridge at the Battle of Prague.
Just after crossing the Charles Bridge, you will be welcomed by local shops for you to buy souvenir items. There are taverns, cafes and restaurants serving local cuisines.
From 1980 the face of John Lennon, perceived as a symbol of freedom, was drawn here. In November 2019, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the communist regime in Czechoslovakia, this Lennon Wall was declared a memorial place.
